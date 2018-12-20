Tyler Baltierra & Catelynn Lowell Gush Over Each Other After Separation: ‘You Are Amazing’

Just because they lived separately for thirty days doesn’t mean that Tyler and Catelynn have any less love for each other! To prove it, the couple just exchanged the sweetest social media messages.

If we didn’t love Catelynn Lowell, 26, and Tyler Baltierra, 26, so much, we’d be telling them to get a room! The Teen Mom couple were exchanging super loved-up Instagram messages on Dec. 20, which is especially exciting considering the trials they’re going through on MTV. Recall Tyler and Catelynn agreed to live separately for a month, while still going on dates. And with these new Instagram comments, it’s starting to look like the space worked! “I love you @TylerBaltierraMTV. You are seriously AMAZING,” Catelynn wrote on her husband’s most recent post. He responded with, “I love you too babe and regardless of what anyone says, just remember….You are BEAUTIFUL. You are STRONG. You are WORTHY. You are SAFE!” Aw!

So what spawned such a social media love fest? It all started when Tyler shared a poem on Instagram with the hashtag #WritingIsFreeing. “My brain is not normal,” he wrote. “My thoughts aren’t desirable. My desires are uncomfortable. They may all be relatable but man they’re despicable. I’m so sick of being difficult & fighting these emotions that I need to start accepting. It’s so damn pitiful! I’m always putting everyone else ahead of me but yet they don’t seem to see that I refuse to sacrifice for the one person that truly matters which is me & I don’t mean to sound conceited but if you don’t love yourself & ignore all those dreams that just collect dust on the shelf you can never really be any help to yourself So don’t put everyone else ahead of the truth, that realizing the most important one is you if you ever want to win…because without a healthy you, you’ll never be any help to anyone in the end.”

The picture that went with his poem was a mirror selfie. The reality star was wearing a jacket over a hoodie, jeans, sneakers and a backwards black cap.

This isn’t the first time that these two have shown each other love on social media since their televised separation, though. When a bitter MTV fan told Tyler that he didn’t deserve his wife, he replied, “You’re absolutely right…I don’t deserve Cate.” And when Catelynn first opened up their separation, she said, “Yes we are having a 30 day reflection time. No we are not getting a divorce! YES I know what I put him and Nova through when I left for treatment. He was amazing and supported me the whole time! I also know I had to go so I wouldn’t commit SUICIDE! I am supporting what he wants now. WE love each other and ALWAYS WILL.”

It’s so amazing to see these two working so hard on their relationship, especially since the couple has a baby on the way!