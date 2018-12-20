Blake Shelton Reveals The NSFW Thing He Does With Gwen Stefani After Her Kids Are Asleep

Blake Shelton spilled the tea about what he and girlfriend, Gwen Stefani do when her kids go to bed and it’s totally NSFW! Do they really do this? — Watch Blake’s intimate confession!

Blake Shelton, 42, brought out his competitive side during a game of “5 Second Rule” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, December 20. While facing off against Sandra Bullock, 54, the country singer let out an R-rated confession about his relationship with Gwen Stefani, 49. And, apparently they’re a very visual couple…

With Ellen DeGeneres, 60, as the game’s host, she gave each contestant, Blake and Sandra, five seconds to answer questions of her choice. When asked what three things he and Gwen do when her kids — sons Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 4, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, 53 — go to bed, Blake said, “Watch porn, cookin’ shows and Instagram!” Talk about a candid moment!

But, Blake’s NSFW answer didn’t entirely come out of the blue. It was actually Sandra who was first asked what three things she does after her kids go to bed. “Porn, cartoons and cooking shows!”, she answered, and Blake followed! But, apparently he likes to surf through Instagram with Gwen as opposed to watching cartoons like Sandra.

At one point in the game, Blake was asked to answer what three things Gwen makes fun of him for the most. “My hair, my socks and the same shirt I wear every day,” he revealed. Gwen and Blake are relationship goals for sure, which is why many fans think he’s going to pop the question soon!

Gwen addressed the engagement rumors during an interview on December 17, where she said that they feel “zero pressure” to get engaged. “We had trauma back in the day going through all these hard times to get to a place where you find somebody that’s your best friend,” Gwen told Today’s Natalie Morales, 46, referring to her split from Gavin Rossdale and Blake’s divorce with Miranda Lambert, 35. “I think that we’re just trying to be in the moment as much as we can . . . I never thought I would get this moment, so it’s just really special.”

Gwen and Blake started dating in late 2015, following their very public divorces. They first sparked romance rumors on set of The Voice when Gwen was a judge on the singing competition show.