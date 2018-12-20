Beyoncé Shares Sweet Pic Of Twins Sir & Rumi On A Beach — See Rare Photos

Beyoncé recently took a trip to India, and uploaded two mementos from the vacation: adorable photos of her 18-month-old twins, Sir and Rumi Carter!

Beyoncé, 37, uploaded the sweetest pictures of her 18-month-old twins, Sir and Rumi Carter, to her website on Dec. 20! The photos were snapped on the beach in India, where the “Drunk In Love” singer recently returned from for a family vacation and performance at a high profile wedding. In one of the photos, Bey is wearing the widest smile as she holds her daughter, Rumi, on the sand. Rumi joined her twin brother for another picture of them sitting on the shore, while the sun settled below the clouds. It’s a rare glimpse at the twins, who don’t often have their pictures uploaded! We last saw the babies behind-the-scenes of their mother’s Vogue cover shoot in August. It was the first time we saw them pictured with their older sister, Blue Ivy, 6!

Despite the laid-back photo shoot on the beach, Beyoncé’s gig abroad was anything but casual. She was there to perform hits like “Crazy in Love” and “Naughty Girl” at the wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal — the bride, Isha, is the daughter of India’s wealthiest man, Mukesh Ambani! The nuptials took place in Udaipur, Rajasthan on Dec. 12, and Hillary Clinton, in addition to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra (who just held their own extravagant wedding in India) were there to watch Beyoncé take the stage in South Asia. On the same day she shared the photos of Sir and Rumi, the mother of three took to her Instagram to share an abundance of photos, and even her performance, from the wedding festivities!

Fans are thinking Beyoncé may have uploaded more than vacation pictures on Thursday, however! Two 10-track albums, named Back Up, Rewind and Have Your Way, popped up on streaming services like Spotify under the mysterious pseudonym, Queen Carter. “B*tch who is QUEEN CARTER BECAUSE THEY SOUND JUST LIKE BEYONCÉ,” one listener tweeted, unsure if the tracklists came from Queen Bey or not.

Awww look at Rumi pic.twitter.com/6PDzKt4xGW — ✨Lonnie Boy ✨ (@King_Lonnie_21) December 20, 2018

So adorable! Beyoncé welcomed her twins in June 2017 with husband JAY-Z. See even more of their family pictures in HollywoodLife’s gallery above!