Beyonce Fans Freak Out After 2 Albums Are ‘Leaked’ Online Under Alias ‘Queen Carter’: ‘WTF?’

Fans are freaking out after it appears that TWO full Beyonce albums featuring unreleased tracks have dropped under the artist name Queen Carter. Listen to them here.

Christmas has come early for the Beyhive! What appears to two full albums of unreleased Beyonce music has either leaked or been released to Apple Music and Spotify on Dec. 20. They’re under the artist name Queen Carter and there’s no mistaking it’s Queen Bey’s voice. They each feature 10 songs and sound so much like her early solo work, with many featuring totally radio savvy bops. At least one song “What’s It Gonna Be” — which appears on one of the new albums Back Up, Rewind — has already been released as it appeared on her 2003 self titled debut after she left Destiny’s Child. On the second album Have Your Way, there’s a song from the 2002 comedy Austin Powers: Goldmember that she co-starred in called “Hey Goldmember.”

Back Up, Rewind there’s a tune called “Twerk,” which would have put Beyonce pretty far ahead of her time for 2003. While the booty shaking phenomenon has been around since the late 90’s, it didn’t break big mainstream until rapper Huey‘s 2006 Billboard hit “”Pop, Lock & Drop It.” Her song “Black Culture” is a brilliant Motown throwback bop. “Forever to Bleed” is also a tune that fans are loving, as laments not being there for a man who was hurting and needed her.

Fans started flipping out as word spread across the Twittersphere that new…or in this case old, just unreleased….Beyonce music was out there. “QUEEN CARTER OMG I’M SO GLAD I DIDN’T GO TO BED EARLY” one fan wrote,

One fan thinks Bey might be behind it, as earlier in the day she released a batch of photos from her trip to India where she performed at the country’s richest man’s daughter’s wedding. She even did the VERY rare move of sharing a pic of her 17-month-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter. “Beyoncé released a new picture of the twins and dropped TWO albums in the same night 😱 SHOOK” one member of the hive tweeted.