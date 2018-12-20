Andy Cohen Expecting Baby Via Surrogate: Bravo Host Makes Surprise Announcement On ‘WWHL’

Andy Cohen surprised viewers of ‘WWHL’ on Dec. 20 with a big announcement: he’s welcoming a baby, via surrogate! Find out how soon and even more details.

Usually, it’s the ladies of the Real Housewives franchise that spill shocking tea on Watch What Happens Live. But during the Dec. 20 episode of the show, it was host Andy Cohen, 50, that stunned us all: he’s going to become a dad! “Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan in six weeks time, I am going to become a father,” Andy announced. We are BEYOND thrilled!

“Thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future,” Andy continued, after everyone had a minute to catch their breath. “Family means everything to me and having one of my own that I have wanted in my heart my entire life. And though it’s taken most me longer than most to get there, I can’t wait for what I envision to be the most rewarding chapter yet.” He had the OGs there to hear the news in person, including Ramona Singer, NeNe Leakes, Kyle Richards, Teresa Giudice and Vicki Gunvalson.

Andy, who was uncharacteristically emotional when he faced the camera to deliver the news, gave viewers quite a scare as they weren’t sure what he was about to spill! “Omg I’m crying. At first, I thought you were quitting the show and I nearly died! But a 👶 how wonderful and I love the way you revealed it,” Instagram user @yanettecatania commented on Andy’s post from the set of WWHL. The sentiment was the same on Twitter, where user @hwivesfanatic wrote, “My blood pressure skyrocketed thinking @Andy was quitting or ending housewives. So happy for him though lol.”

The news shook many fans, as Andy has not dropped one hint about becoming a dad. He did tease that “being a father” was the one thing he hadn’t accomplished yet during an interview on the Allegedly podcast in 2016. Hosts Theo Von and Matthew Cole Weiss later asked if he wanted a boy or girl, and Andy replied, “I would just want someone healthy.”