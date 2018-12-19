Winter TV Premiere Dates 2019: ‘The Bachelor’ & More — Full Schedule

The new year means your favorite shows will be returning after a short hiatus. It also means new shows will be premiering. Check out our full schedule of winter TV premiere dates of 2019! Your DVR is going to put in some WORK in 2019!

A new season doesn’t just mean new weather, it means new TV shows, too! Right after the year becomes 2019, your favorite shows and new series will be premiering. The Gifted and Lethal Weapon are kicking things off right on January 1. Over the course of the winter season, new shows like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s The Titan Games, The Passage, Deadly Class, and more will be making their big debut.

HollywoodLife has come up with a full schedule of new and returning shows for winter 2019. This list will take you from January 1 until March 18. Make sure you know when shows like The Bachelor, True Detective, This Is Us, and all of your beloved shows will be airing.

JANUARY 1

8 p.m. — The Gifted (FOX)

9 p.m. — Lethal Weapon (FOX)

JANUARY 2

8 p.m. — Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell And Back (FOX)

9 p.m. — The Masked Singer series premiere (FOX)

JANUARY 3

8 p.m. — Gotham (FOX)

8 p.m. — The Titan Games series premiere (NBC)

9 p.m. — Surviving R. Kelly series premiere (Lifetime)

9 p.m. — Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)

9 p.m. — Racing Wives series premiere (CMT)

10 p.m. — The Blacklist (NBC)

10 p.m. — Music City (CMT)

JANUARY 4

8 p.m. — Fresh Off The Boat (ABC)

8:30 p.m. — Speechless (ABC)

9 p.m. — The Blacklist time slot premiere (NBC)



JANUARY 5

8 p.m. — Say Yes To The Dress (TLC)

10 p.m. — Say Yes To The Nest series premiere (TLC)

JANUARY 6

7 p.m. — America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

9 p.m. — Shark Tank (ABC)

JANUARY 7

8 p.m. — The Bachelor season 23 premiere (ABC)

8 pm. — America’s Got Talent: The Champions series premiere (NBC)

JANUARY 8

8 p.m. — Good Trouble series premiere (Freeform)

8 p.m. — Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club series premiere (MTV)

8 p.m. — Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC)

8 p.m. — The Conners (ABC)

8:30 p.m. — The Kids Are Alright (ABC)

9 p.m. — black-ish (ABC)

9:30 p.m. — Splitting Up Together (ABC)

10 p.m. — The Rookie (ABC)

10 p.m. — Project Blue Book series premiere (History)

JANUARY 9

8 p.m. — The Goldbergs (ABC)

8:30 p.m. — Schooled series premiere (ABC)

9 p.m. — Modern Family (ABC)

9:30 p.m. — Single Parents (ABC)

10 p.m. — Match Game (ABC)

10 p.m. — You’re The Worst (FXX)

JANUARY 10

8 p.m. — The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

8:30 p.m. — Young Sheldon (CBS)

9 p.m. — Mom (CBS)

9 p.m. — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

9:30 p.m. — The Good Place (NBC)

9:30 p.m. — Fam series premiere (CBS)

10 p.m. — S.W.A.T. (CBS)

JANUARY 11

9 p.m. — Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)

JANUARY 13

9 p.m. — True Detective (HBO)

9 p.m. — Valley of the Boom series premiere (Nat Geo)

9 p.m. — Victoria (PBS)

JANUARY 14

8 p.m. — The Resident (FOX)

9 p.m. — The Passage series premiere (FOX)

JANUARY 15

8 p.m. — The Flash (The CW)

9 p.m. — Roswell, New Mexico series premiere (The CW)

9 p.m. — This Is Us (NBC)

10 p.m. — Temptation Island series premiere (USA)

JANUARY 16

8 p.m. — Riverdale (The CW)

9 p.m. — All American (The CW)

10 p.m. — Deadly Class series premiere (SYFY)

10 p.m. — Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

JANUARY 17

8 p.m. — Supernatural (The CW)

8 p.m. — Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

9 p.m. — A Million Little Things (ABC)

10 p.m. — How To Get Away With Murder (ABC)

JANUARY 18

8 p.m. — Dynasty (The CW)

JANUARY 20

8 p.m. — Supergirl (The CW)

8 p.m. — Sister Wives (TLC)

9 p.m. — Charmed (The CW)

9 p.m. — Shameless (Showtime)

10 p.m. — Crashing (HBO)

10 p.m. — Black Monday (Showtime)

10 p.m. — Seeking Sister Wife (TLC)

10:30 p.m. — High Maintenance (HBO)

10:30 p.m. — SMILF(Showtime)

JANUARY 21

8 p.m. — Arrow (The CW)

8 p.m. — Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (CBS)

9 p.m. — Black Lightning (The CW)

JANUARY 23

9 p.m. — The Magicians (SYFY)

JANUARY 24

8 p.m. — Siren (Freeform)

9 p.m. — Legacies (The CW)

JANUARY 27

7 p.m. — Rent Live (FOX)

JANUARY 28

9 p.m. — I Am the Night (TNT)

JANUARY 31

9:30 p.m. — Will & Grace (NBC)

FEBRUARY 3

10 p.m. — The World’s Best series premiere (CBS)

FEBRUARY 4

8 p.m. — The Neighborhood (CBS)

8:30 p.m. — Man With a Plan (CBS)

FEBRUARY 10

9 p.m. — The Walking Dead (AMC)

FEBRUARY 15

9 p.m. — Proven Innocent series premiere (FOX)

FEBRUARY 20

8 p.m. — Survivor season 38 (CBS)

FEBRUARY 25

8 p.m. — The Voice season 16 (NBC)

10 p.m. — The Enemy Within series premiere (NBC)

FEBRUARY 26

9 p.m. — World of Dance season 3 (NBC)

FEBRUARY 27

10 p.m. — Whiskey Cavalier series premiere (ABC)

MARCH 3

7:30 p.m. — Bob’s Burgers (FOX)

8 p.m. — The Simpsons (FOX)

8 p.m. — American Idol (ABC)

8:30 pm. — Family Guy (FOX)

10 p.m. — Good Girls (NBC)

MARCH 7

8:30 p.m. — A.P. Bio (NBC)

9 p.m. — Station 19 (ABC)

10 p.m. — For The People (ABC)

MARCH 10

8 p.m. — American Gods (Starz)

9 p.m. — Now Apocalypse (Starz)

MARCH 12

10 p.m. — The Village series premiere (NBC)

MARCH 13

10 p.m. — SEAL Team (CBS)

MARCH 18

10 p.m. — The Fix series premiere (ABC)

As more premiere dates are announced, we will update this post accordingly. Peak TV is high gear, people! The year 2019 is going to be an epic one for TV — that’s a guarantee!