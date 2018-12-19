‘Aladdin’ Fans Freak After First Look Of Will Smith In Live-Action Film Doesn’t Live Up To Hype

The first look at Will Smith in the live-action remake of Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ is here and fans are wishing to put him back in the lamp, as his version of Genie left many asking — why isn’t he blue?

The upcoming live-action version of Disney’s Aladdin is certainly going to be a whole new world because we ain’t never seen a Genie like the one appearing on the cover of the new Entertainment Weekly. In addition to seeing Aladdin (Mena Massoud) and Princess Jasmine (Naomi Scott) fans got their first look at Will Smith’s version of Genie and…he wasn’t blue. While Aladdin and Jasmine matched their animated counterparts from the 1992 film, Will deviated from the version voiced by the late Robin Williams.

“I mean…this movie is being made by the studio that turned Josh Brolin into Thanos. You’d think they could’ve made Will Smith blue and heavier,” @Mr_MITCHELL_2_U said while oddly skinny-shaming Will for not being fat enough to play Genie? “All we wanted was a blue CGI genie, but instead we have Will Smith with a man bun and jewelry,” @SarahNickfm tweeted. “Disney what have you done to #Aladdin Genie isn’t bad as Will Smith so I’m not going to blame him for not being blue. But you had one job…..” @Fakelovebegone. “I thought Will Smith would be voicing a CGI blue genie. This looks awful,” added @NalediMashishi.

First off, everyone needs to find their chill. At first glance, it seems that Will’s Genie is mimicking the version seen in the Broadway adaption of Disney’s Aladdin. Sure, @messhallpodcast’s photoshop job did make him look more like the animated version (while about ten pounds on the neck) Will’s genie isn’t that farfetched. Second, Will has reassured everyone that yes, he will be blue.

“BAM!! First look at the Genie 🧞‍♂️, Princess Jasmine, and #Aladdin! Check Me Rockin’ the Top Knot Ponytail Vibes in @entertainmentweekly 😆 (and yes, I’m gonna be BLUE! :-) )” Will said when sharing the cover to his Instagram.

Here ya go Twitter, we fixed it for you! #Aladdin pic.twitter.com/ISa75QpnHI — Major's Mess Hall Podcast (@messhallpodcast) December 19, 2018

I know Will Smith better be blue by the time this movie drops. Blue with a better ponytail. pic.twitter.com/eUOBw4GF0m — Danez Smith (@Danez_Smif) December 19, 2018

“Whenever you’re doing things that are iconic, it’s always terrifying,” Will said in the Dec. 28 issue of Entertainment Weekly, per E! News. “The question is always: Where was there meat left on the bone? Robin didn’t leave a lot of meat on the bone with the character. … started to feel confident that I could deliver something that was an homage to Robin Williams but was musically different. Just the flavor of the character would be different enough and unique enough that it would be in a different lane, versus trying to compete.”