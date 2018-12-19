‘Survivor’ Finale Live Blog: Who Will Win The $1 Million & Be Named Sole Survivor?

Six are left on the Dec. 19 finale of ‘Survivor: David vs. Goliath,’ but only one can win. Will it be Kara, Angelina, Davie, Nick, Mike or Alison? Follow along with our live blog of the episode right here!

Angelina Keeley, Nick Wilson, Mike White, Alison Raybould, Kara Kay and Davie Rickenbacker are the six contestants competing to win Survivor: David vs. Goliath finale. The search is on for hidden immunity idols after Nick and Davie played theirs at the last tribal, and all the players are on the hunt for one. It’s Angelina who finds the clue first, which lets her know she has to dig up a ladder to obtain the idol on top of a rock. Obviously, this makes things much trickier than usual…especially since Angelina wants to find the idol without anyone noticing. She’s unable to do so on her first attempt.

The next challenge is for immunity and reward. The players have to first get through a series of obstacle, then build a staircase puzzle, one piece at a time. Finally, there’s a 63-piece puzzle to finish at the top of the staircase. Nick pulls out the immunity win, guaranteeing himself a spot in the final five. He gets to choose two people to eat with him at the reward, and opts for Angelina and Mike. The trio were on the same tribe during the swap earlier in the game, which worries the other three players quite a bit. They might have reason to worry, too: Angelina calls for a final three alliance with herself, Nick and Mike.

The reward challenge happens to take place at the well, which is where the idol is hidden, so she decides to tell Nick and Mike about the clue to get their help. With some major help from Mike, Angelina finds the idol. Meanwhile, Alison knows she’s on the chopping block, and pulls Angelina aside to beg for her chance to stay. It’s no secret that Angelina and Nick want Alison out, but Mike isn’t exactly on-board, even though he promised to vote with them. Instead, Mike wants to target Davie, and Kara agrees.

Keep refreshing because we’ll be updating our live blog all episode long!