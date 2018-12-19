Anca Pop: 5 Things To Know About Canadian Singer, 34, Who Tragically Died In Car Crash

Canadian-Romanian singer Anca Pop has tragically died. As authorities work to find out what send her car plunging into the Danube River, here’s 5 things to know about the musician.

What a tragedy. Romanian police say that singer-songwriter Anca Pop, 34, was found dead on Dec. 17, after her car plunged into the Danube River. Anca’s sister had reportedly informed police that she never made it home one day before, and divers found her body in the river, in southwestern Romania. It’s unclear what caused the singer, who had dual Romanian and Canadian citizenship, to drive into the body of water. As her fans and family mourn her passing, here’s 5 things to know about Anca.

1. She bravely broke boundaries.

Despite living in a conservative country, Anca revealed in 2018 that she was in a relationship with a woman, according to AP. The news caused quite the stir in her country.

2. Her sudden death comes two years after she released her self-titled album Anca Pop.

Anca’s music can be described as a fusion of Balkan and mainstream pop, Billboard reports.

3. She has quite the backstory.

In 1987, Anca Pop escaped communist Romania with her family, crossing the Danube into then-Yugoslavia where they became political refugees. They then emigrated to Canada.

4. Fans are mourning Anca by sharing messages in the comments of her last Instagram post.

Anca’s fans are absolutely heartbroken about her death. “You are was too good for this wolrd , smiley on your face you are on better place now,” one wrote. “I’m so sorry, Anca, a woman so beautiful and full of life. The world remains poorer after your departure. Thank you for sharing what you have been with us!” another comment read.

5. Anca’s death is still under investigation.

At this time it is not clear how Anca’s car plunged into the river, and police are still working to figure out what happened.