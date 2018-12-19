Wendy Williams Defends Kate Hudson After She’s Slammed For Being ‘Too Skinny’ For Weight Watchers

Wendy Williams doesn’t blame Kate Hudson for joining Weight Watchers as the brand’s newest ambassador, despite critics who claim she’s ‘too thin’! Here’s why Wendy says haters should ‘get off’ Kate’s back!

Wendy Williams, 54, is all for Weight Watchers’ newest brand ambassador, Kate Hudson, 39! She addressed the backlash the actress has been getting over not having the “right image” as the face of the weight loss brand on her show, December 19. “People are pissed at Kate Hudson… She said she’s having trouble losing weight. I don’t know what she’s lost, but she said she wants to lose 25 pounds… She’s got a multi-million dollar contract with them, then why not? If they’re going to give it to her why should she say no,” Wendy’s argument was during Hot Topics.

“Here’s the thing fans, get off her strap, because I’m thinking fans of Kate Hudson aren’t 22. I’m thinking fans of Kate Hudson are 39-ish or youthful 35, but you know what I mean, more mature,” Wendy explained. “She has good DNA, she’s never been fat in her life. She comes from good genes and if she snaps back and we don’t, who are we to blame? If she gets an offer for Weight Watchers and we’re still sitting on the couch after five years no baby weight loss, then who are we to blame?”

Hudson announced on Instagram that she had joined WW — formerly Weight Watchers — on December 17 with a Facetime video call of Oprah Winfrey welcoming her to the brand. Oprah, who owns a stake in Weight Watchers, serves as an adviser and board member. In the video, Winfrey welcomed her to WW and asked why she wanted to get healthier right now. “My ‘why’ is really my kids and family and longevity,” Hudson told her. “It’s really about the holistic approach to wellness.” Oprah chimed in, “Absolutely. And fish tacos.”

The Oscar-nominated actress, who welcomed her third child, daughter Rani Rose, in October, admitted that she is on a health journey ahead of her announcement, in November. She joins WW alongside its other celebrity ambassadors, DJ Khaled and Kevin Smith.

“MY GOAL: I will be shooting a film in the spring and I’m looking to shed 25lbs. I’d like to try new workouts and eat as healthy as I can,” she captioned a photo of herself in workout gear, two months after giving birth. “I wanna do all this and keep up milk production, raise my kids, work everyday, make time for my man, have girlfriend time and stay sane!”

Hudson continued, “I am on a mission right now to get back to my fighting weight… and my strong body/mind back,” adding, “I want to bring you in on some of this journey.”