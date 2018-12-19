Tom Hanks Recalls ‘Laughing A Lot’ With Penny Marshall In Sweet Tribute After Her Death — See Message

Beloved director Penny Marshall passed away on Dec. 18, leaving a hole inside of Tom Hanks’s heart. He mourned the loss of his friend, wishing they could still share a laugh one more time.

“Goodbye, Penny. Man, did we laugh a lot! Wish we still could. Love you,” Tom Hanks, 62, tweeted on Dec. 18, after news broke that Penny Marshall, 75, had passed away a day earlier due to diabetes complications. Penny was behind the camera for two of Tom’s most iconic movies, directing him in 1988’s Big and 1992’s A League Of Their Own, and her death obviously had Tom remember all the good times the two had together.

Tom’s A League Of Their Own co-stars also mourned Penny’s loss online. “RIP Penny Marshall ❤️” Geena Davis, 62, tweeted, before giving a more thorough statement about how much Penny meant to her. “I’m terribly sad to hear the news about Penny passing. My heart goes out to Tracy Reiner [Penny’s daughter] and her family. Penny brought so much joy to so many and will be sorely missed. I will be forever grateful to her for letting me be a part of A League of Their Own.”

Rosie O’Donnell, 56, who also appeared in A League Of Their Own, shared a throwback picture of the cast in the wake of Penny’s death. “We were so young.” She also tweeted pictures of them together, including one shot of them dressed up as Santa’s elves. “Simply heartbroken,” she said as she shared a 1996 Kmart commercial that featured the two together.

Penny – who first gained fame as one half of Laverne & Shirley – died in her Hollywood Hills home late on Dec. 17. “Penny was a girl from the Bronx who came out West, put a cursive ‘L’ on her sweater and transformed herself into a Hollywood success story. We hope her life continues to inspire others,” her family said in a statement. While she continued to act up until 2016, she also found success as a director. In addition to Big and A League of Their Own, Penny directed Danny DeVito in Renaissance Man. She worked with Whitney Houston, and Denzel Washington in 1996’s The Preacher’s Wife, and directed Drew Barrymore in Riding In Cars With Boys. Her last director’s credit it the upcoming Rodman documentary, about notorious NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman.