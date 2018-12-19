HollywoodLife Salutes Kim Kardashian & 12 More Who Used Their Fame To Change The World in 2018

Kim Kardashian, Alyssa Milano, and more — we salute you! Whether the cause is prison reform, voter turnout, women’s rights, or anything in between, we’re celebrating celebs who used their fame for good in 2018!

Nobody can say that 2018 was a good year. It just wasn’t! But in the midst of these bleak few months, some celebrities used their money, influence, and power to try to make things a little bit brighter. Take Kim Kardashian, for example. The 37-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and businesswoman was practically mocked when she publicly stated on social media that she was going to help free Alice Marie Johnson from prison. The great-grandmother had been sentenced to life for a first-time drug offense in the early 1990s, and when her story went viral, Kim vowed to do something.

She actually took the story all the way to the White House! Shortly after Kim met with President Donald Trump about Alice (and prison reform in general), she was pardoned and finally granted freedom. Kim was able to call Alice and tell her the good news personally, and they finally met after her release. Incredible, right? Even Kim’s biggest critics can’t deny what she did was amazing. After her successful campaign for Alice’s freedom, Kim headed back to the White House to further discuss prison reform with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. She has something up her sleeve.

