Sofia Richie Finds It ‘Odd’ Scott Disick Is So Close To Ex: How She Thinks Kourtney Crosses The Line

Sofia Richie respects the co-parenting relationship Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian share, but she thinks it’s starting to cross some lines, we’ve learned exclusively!

Sofia Richie‘s on the other side of the world with boyfriend Scott Disick, but his ex is still on her mind. It’s no secret that Scott and Kourtney Kardashian remain incredibly close after their breakup, co-parenting three kids, and Sofia has no issue with that. It’s just “the entire ‘waking up in bed and [wearing the] same pajamas’ thing on social media didn’t sit well with her,” a source close to the model tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. You know what? We don’t blame her!

“Sofia is very supportive and understanding of the whole co-parenting relationship between Scott and Kourtney,” the source dished. “But, she finds their relationship odd at times.” She’s mainly referring to the questionable pic Kourtney recently posted on Instagram, which showed her lounging in bed while wearing a sexy outfit, while Scott and their son, Reign, sat on the same bed in the background! Scott will always be part of the Kardashian family, but we can’t think of any girlfriend who would be cool with their boyfriend doing that. In fact, a second source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, as well, that Sofia thinks Scott and Kourtney have “crossed a line!”

“Sofia has done her best to be understanding of Scott’s situation and knows how much he loves his kids,” the source said. “But, she feels there’s a big difference between being there for his children, and being there whenever Kourtney wants. She thinks that Scott has to learn to put his foot down more often with Kourtney, and make her fully aware that, other than his kids, Sofia is his priority.” As the first source said, the entire situation has left Sofia feeling “a bit disrespected at times,” and “embarrassed.” She wants Scott to put an end to the sexy pics with his ex!

HollywoodLife reached out to Sofia’s rep for comment but did not immediately hear back.