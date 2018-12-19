Sofia Richie Fears Kourtney Kardashian Will Ruin Her Romantic Christmas With Scott Disick

Is Sofia Richie about to have a blue Christmas because of a ‘grinch’ named Kourtney Kardashian? We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned Sofia fears Kourt will ‘steal’ Scott Disick away from her this holiday season.

Cue up the Mariah Carey, because all Sofia Richie, 20, wants for Christmas is Scott Disick, 35. After seeing Scott spend Thanksgiving with Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and their three children, Sofia is ready to spend Christmas with her man, but as a source close to Lionel Richie’s daughter EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife.com, she “has major fears that Kourtney will ruin her romantic holiday plans with Scott. Sofia is looking forward to intimate time alone with Scott over Christmas and she worries that his ex will find an excuse or reason to pull Scott away from her.”

“Sofia loves Scott and it would break her heart if she missed him opening presents with him on Christmas because Kourtney insisted on him being alone with her and the kids,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. Sofia’s fears aren’t just relegated to Christmas, as the insider says she’s worried that she might end 2018 on a down note. “Sofia wants nothing more than to kiss Scott at midnight on New Year’s Eve and she feels it would crush her if Kourtney pressured Scott into a family event instead.”

“Sofia is looking forward to the upcoming holidays, she just worries that Kourtney will do something to ruin her plans,” the source adds. Sofia might be on the losing end of this battle, as Scott took her off to Saudi Arabia on Dec. 14 for a brief pre-Christmas pleasure/business trip in the desert. While the trip appeared to be a blast (“my kind of off-roading,” Sofia captioned a picture of them near a luxurious-looking car) Scott did miss the birthdays of both his sons, Mason, 9, and Reign, 4.

“Scott has promised to make it up to the boys when he gets home, and to bring them back some really amazing gifts from Saudi Arabia,” a source close to Scott EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. That might mean Scott “makes up” things by being there on Christmas morning to see Reign, Mason and Penelope, 6, open their presents from Santa. If that’s the case, Sofia better follow Mariah with Darlene Love’s “Merry Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)” on her holiday playlist. Or, maybe we’ll witness a Christmas miracle and Sofia, Scott and Kourt will spend the holiday together?