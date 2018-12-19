Selena Gomez Wore Taylor Swift Merch In 1st Post-Treatment Photos & Fans Are Freaking Out

Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez stans are out in full force, after Sel rocked Taylor’s merch in a new photo! See all the best fan reactions!

Selena Gomez, 26, was all smiles in her first photo since undergoing treatment for mental health issues, and there’s one important detail about the new photo that has fans beaming too! Sel wore a Taylor Swift merch item in the snapshot, and fans are full-on freaking out! Dedicated followers of both artists thought it was the sweetest tribute to their friendship, and took to Twitter in appreciation of the wardrobe choice. “I’m so glad Selena looks like she’s doing better and omg y’all she’s wearing the reputation your hoodie !!!” one fan wrote, taking notice of Sel’s Reputation tour hoodie.

The fan comments didn’t stop there. Twitter was completely flooded with approval from stans on both sides! “Selena was wearing Reputation’s sweatshirt oh my god this friendship is everything,” one tweet read. “Selena is wearing reputation merch omfg we love a supportive best friend,” another praised. One knowledgeable fan was quick to point out that Taylor once made a similar move, and rocked a shirt with Selena’s name on it! These two are truly the cutest. “i don’t know a better friendship,” one post read.

The photo of Selena in Taylor’s merch was actually from her recent tubing trip with friends. The photo, which served as the first we’ve seen of her since September, showed the pop star is smiling during the adventurous outing to Big Bear, CA. She is seen posing alongside pals Connar Franklin and Bailee Madison, who posted the photos to their Instagram accounts on Dec. 18. Sel looked incredible, and healthier than ever! Given her glowing smile in the set of pics, her time in treatment seems to have served her well. In addition to her Reputation hoodie, Selena wore a black knit beanie, and black boots that featured a a layer of fur on top.

Selena is wearing reputation merch omfg we love a supportive best friend pic.twitter.com/1J3UUDvXSD — A (@roarlikeswift) December 19, 2018

when Taylor came back, she was wearing a shirt with Selena’s name on it when Selena came back, she was wearing a reputation merch i don’t know a better friendship pic.twitter.com/3y1ZZ1FMUm — ece™️ (@selogies) December 19, 2018

The best part of all might be that Taylor totally took notice of Sel’s sweatshirt, and gave her stamp of approval! According to Twitter, when Selena’s pal Bailee Madison posted the pic, Taylor went head and ‘liked’ it. Awww!