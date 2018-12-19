Selena Gomez Looks Fantastic In Midriff Top While Hiking With Pals After Completing Treatment: See Pics

Selena Gomez was seen enjoying a healthy hike with friends in Malibu on Dec. 19, one day after being seen for the first time on the slopes since she reportedly received treatment at a rehab facility.

Selena Gomez, 26, is continuing to enjoy her days post-rehab! One day after the singer made headlines for appearing in pics on the slopes in Big Bear, CA with friends, she was seen hiking in Malibu. The brunette beauty was joined by two friends for the Dec. 19 outing and looked healthy and happy in a black baseball cap, white sports bra and black workout pants. She walked down the trail and appeared to be in good spirits which was great to see after a year of ups and downs! SEE THE PICS & VIDEO OF SELENA’S HIKE HERE!

Up until yesterday, Selena hadn’t publicly been seen since she entered a medical facility a couple months ago after reportedly having an emotional breakdown at a hospital due to feeling down about her kidney transplant. Her thrilled fans took to social media to express their happiness about finally seeing Selena looking the best she has in a while. Sources told TMZ, that the “Good For You” crooner is looking forward to spending the holidays with her family.

Despite Selena’s refreshing feeling and recent public outings, she has yet to post on social media. Back on Sept. 23, right before her reported hospitalization, she took to Instagram to post a smiling pic of herself and announce that she was taking a social media break. “Taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi,” she captioned the pic.