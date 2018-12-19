Sandra Bullock Shows Off Blunt Bob Haircut On ‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’ — See Makeover

Sandra Bullock got a holiday hair makeover, and it’s amazing! See her new look by clicking below!

Sandra Bullock, 54, has a new blunt bob, and it’s amazing! She’s known for her long, beachy waves, like how she wore her hair at the Ocean’s 8 film premiere in London in June of this year. But now, the working mom has a more low-key look and it’s totally fab! She’s been promoting her new movie Bird Box in New York over the past week, and her hair is making a major style statement! It paired so well with the sexy red dress she wore at a screening of the Netlfix movie on Dc. 17. WOW! We loved everything about that look! And the red dress was perfect for the holiday season.

She showed off her hair makeover again on Live with Kelly and Ryan on the morning on Dec. 19. Sandra told Hoda Kotb of the TODAY show of her new haircut: “I feel like my hair was there to help me hide. And I hide behind my hair. And when I did cut it, I went, ‘Oh, okay, that’s me. I can be this person now.’ It’s all about the hair.” Hair can change everything — your appearance and your confidence, so we hope Sandra is feeling her new persona!

Sandra also opened up to TODAY about the Oscars host controversy. “It’s a thankless job. No matter who does it,” she said. “You’re meant to make fun of people. It’s always going to go long. Book the Oscars for four and a half hours and just let it be. And if it ends early, fantastic, have a backup.” We can’t wait to see her new hair makeover on the red carpet in 2019!