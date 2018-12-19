See Pics
Rihanna Rocks Super Skimpy Bikini As She Soaks Up The Sun In Mexico — Sexy Pics

It’s impossible for Rihanna to ever look bad, and she proved that yet again while rocking a tiny, metallic bikini in Mexico. See pics of Rihanna in her hot two-piece here!

The weather is hot in Mexico right now, but Rihanna‘s even hotter! The “Work” singer, 30, sizzled in Los Cabos, Mexico on December 18, hitting the beach in a tiny gold bikini that left little to the imagination. All eyes were on Rihanna as she played in the surf and sand, showing off her amazing curves in the tiny triangle tops and tie-sided bottoms. The metallic two-piece is giving us serious “Beyonce as Foxxy Cleopatra in Goldmember” vibes. While there unfortunately aren’t any close-up pics of the Fenty Beauty founder, she’s obviously glowing! See the pics of Rihanna in her gold bikini HERE!

Look closer, and you can see that Rihanna’s wearing a trendy pair of tiny sunglasses, tinted orange, and a large pair of diamond earrings. She’s clearly not afraid of a Keeping Up With The Kardashians situation! Rihanna’s Mexico getaway comes days after she showed off new items from her Savage X Fenty lingerie collection on Instagram, and she’s work work working hard to promote the line. Of course, her ads for the lingerie collection are totally extra. Instead of just striking a sexy pose in the  blue teddy Victoria’s Secret-style, she’s shown perching in a giant bubble, with an even bigger blue ruffle on top of her head. It would look ridiculous on anyone else, but this is just pure Rihanna.

Rihanna was only snapped hanging out with a friend during her Los Cabos trip, so it appears that her on-again flame, Hassan Jameel, was left at home. There’s no trouble here; a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they’re just having fun and keeping it casual! “Rihanna likes Hassan a lot, so it was easy for her to hook up with him again a few times over the holidays,” the source shared. “Rihanna still sees Hassan when she can, and when they do, the spark is still there.