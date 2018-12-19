‘RHONJ’: Tensions Run High In Bimini After Teresa Fires Off At Jackie & Tells Her To ‘Shut It’

After their recent blowup, Margaret attempted to reconcile the group by hosting a brunch, but it led to an even bigger fight between Teresa and Jackie!

Tensions ran high during the Dec. 19 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, when Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider came face-to-face for the first time since their blowout fight at Jennifer‘s house. Margaret hosted a brunch at her house in an attempt to reconcile the group, but it only made things worse. After the ladies put on some face masks, they all sat down to eat. And that’s when things escalated. Dolores accused Melissa of being fake, and then Teresa reignited her fight with Melissa over Joe Gorga spending more time with their dad. So then Jackie came to Melissa’s defense, and that only made Teresa even more angry. “You’ve been here five minutes. If you want to make it to ten, I would shut it if I were you! This is MY sister-in-law,” Teresa screamed at Jackie before Jackie asked, “Do you own her?”

“How f***ing dare you,” Teresa clapped back before Jackie asked her to “relax with the cursing.” But Teresa wasn’t about to be told what to do. “No! I f***ing curse. If you don’t like it too f***ing bad. I f***ing curse … You don’t go in between family! You don’t talk about me. You don’t talk about my husband. Don’t you ever, ever ever…” Then Teresa stormed out of the room, so Danielle, who was awkwardly seated across from Dolores, asked Jackie why she constantly feels the need to defend Melissa. She even went as far as suggesting they may have had some sort of lesbian affair. Yes, really. Fortunately, no one really acknowledged her shady comment, and everyone ended up leaving the brunch.

But soon enough, most of the group reunited in Bimini — an island off the Bahamas — for Danielle’s wedding. And Danielle, of course, was getting on everyone’s nerves because she kept acting like a bridezilla, telling her bridesmaids that they weren’t doing enough for her. Clearly, she didn’t learn anything from Margaret’s outburst on her. Anyway, when everyone sat down for dinner, Danielle told everyone that Marty‘s kids don’t like her. And while he said it’s something he definitely struggles with, she said she “commands respect” and won’t have anyone in her life who doesn’t respect her. So basically she was telling her future husband that he can’t have a relationship with his kids unless they start respecting her. WTF? No wonder they got divorced. Even Joe Gorga said he’d never marry anyone that behaved like that.

And later, Teresa, Joe and Melissa had a private conversation, during which Teresa finally explained why she was so upset with Joe for not spending time with their dad. She revealed how brokenhearted she was that she lost 11 months with her mom because she was in jail. And those are 11 months she’ll never get back. So she just doesn’t want Joe to feel the same way after their dad dies, if he didn’t take advantage of the time they do have together while he’s still alive. Fair enough. They even hugged before returning to the dinner table.