Prince George, 5, Looks Super Serious Headed To Christmas Luncheon — See Moody Pics

Aw, what’s on his mind? We may be used to Prince George’s silly antics, but the mini royal wore a serious expression on his way to Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas party.

Queen Elizabeth, 92, throws a Christmas Luncheon at Buckingham Palace every year, and while so many fans of the royals would kill to be there, Prince George, 5, looked less than pleased on the Dec. 19 drive to his great-grandmother’s party. While photos clearly revealed Prince William, 36, behind the wheel and his wife Kate Middleton, 36, smiling beside him in a pink dress, their oldest son could be seen in the backseat. Since George was sitting in the middle, his little face was on fill display as they drove — and some have pointed out that he seemed a little moody.

His younger sister Princess Charlotte, 3, on the other hand, was grinning and giggling beside him in a few shots, while little seven-month-old Louis couldn’t be seen. With such a serious expression on his face, fans couldn’t help but notice that his signature smile was MIA. But there could have been a million explanations for this! For one, maybe George just isn’t a fan of photographers taking pictures of his family on the road. It’s possible he doesn’t like car rides — or was simply caught deep in thought. The options are endless, but we bet the little one will have a fab time at the luncheon once he gets in there!

Hopefully pictures are released of the royal fam out of their car. We can’t wait to see what festive, fun outfits Kate and William’s kids are wearing. They always look so cute!

