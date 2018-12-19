See Pics
Hollywood Life

Prince George, 5, Looks Super Serious Headed To Christmas Luncheon — See Moody Pics

prince george christmas luncheon
Shutterstock
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William at St Mary's Hospital with newborn son Prince George Catherine Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to a baby boy, London, Britain - 23 Jul 2013
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge carries her son Prince George after his christinening at the Chapel Royal in St James's Palace The christening of Prince George, Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London, Britain - 23 Oct 2013 There was no denying the resemblance between father and son at the Christening of Prince George today. As Prince William arrived carrying the 3-month-old the similarity between the pair was apparent. And the Duke of Cambridge looked like an extremely proud parent as he carried the young Prince. Meanwhile, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge looked equally doting as the new parents were greeted by waiting dignitaries as they arrived at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace. Dressed in a chic cream suit by Alexander McQueen and a Jane Taylor hat, Catherine matched the traditional lace Christening robe worn by baby George. The Christening is a private affair with just 24 guests invited, including the Queen and Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and George's seven godparents and their spouses.
EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No Commercial Use. No Sales. This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder. Mandatory Credit: Photo by TRH Duke Duchess of Cambridge/REX/Shutterstock (4301501b) Prince George. Undated handout photo issued by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, taken in late November of one of the three official Christmas images showing Prince George in a courtyard at Kensington Palace Prince George, Kensington Palace, London, Britain - 13 Dec 2014 View Gallery View Gallery 40 Photos.
Celebrity Baby Editor

Aw, what’s on his mind? We may be used to Prince George’s silly antics, but the mini royal wore a serious expression on his way to Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas party.

Queen Elizabeth, 92, throws a Christmas Luncheon at Buckingham Palace every year, and while so many fans of the royals would kill to be there, Prince George, 5, looked less than pleased on the Dec. 19 drive to his great-grandmother’s party. While photos clearly revealed Prince William, 36, behind the wheel and his wife Kate Middleton, 36, smiling beside him in a pink dress, their oldest son could be seen in the backseat. Since George was sitting in the middle, his little face was on fill display as they drove — and some have pointed out that he seemed a little moody.

His younger sister Princess Charlotte, 3, on the other hand, was grinning and giggling beside him in a few shots, while little seven-month-old Louis couldn’t be seen. With such a serious expression on his face, fans couldn’t help but notice that his signature smile was MIA. But there could have been a million explanations for this! For one, maybe George just isn’t a fan of photographers taking pictures of his family on the road. It’s possible he doesn’t like car rides — or was simply caught deep in thought. The options are endless, but we bet the little one will have a fab time at the luncheon once he gets in there!

Hopefully pictures are released of the royal fam out of their car. We can’t wait to see what festive, fun outfits Kate and William’s kids are wearing. They always look so cute!

prince george christmas luncheon

And we’ve got our fingers crossed for another peek at Meghan Markle‘s beautiful baby bump! She wore a skintight floral dress to the Royal Variety nursing home on Dec. 18 and her belly looked bigger than ever.