Perfect Presents For Him: 40 Amazing Ideas To Shop Now In Our Men’s Gift Guide

Stumped on what to buy him for Christmas? Whether it’s your dad, your boyfriend, or your brother, we have over 40 amazing ideas! See them below.

I told my husband not to read this post — because, spoiler alert, it has a lot of his gifts. He told me he wanted “whisky and hot sauce” for Christmas, so I got him the super cool Game Of Thrones White Walker by Johnnie Walker scotch whiskey. You are meant to serve it chilled, and the bottle “ices” when it’s frozen — so cool! You can pour it into the Rabbit Freezable Whiskey Glasses! Rabbit has the best bar accessories! I’m also gifting him the FabFitFun box — their very first men’s box — because, to be honest, I’m 6 months pregnant and they did all the work for me. It has cute socks, grooming products, headphones and more — a little bit of everything.

I’m also getting him a Starbucks gift card, because men love practical gifts. Kiehl’s and RITUALS have really great skincare and shaving sets, which again, are super easy to gift as is. A great gift for Dad is the Timex Waterbury Traditional Chronograph Watch, which is a timeless design. It’s made of stainless steel and a genuine leather strap, but is still an affordable $149. Bellacosa’s Cabernet Sauvignon is a great bottle that’s not too fancy to drink on a “regular Wednesday” night. It would pair incredibly well with a steak from Gallaghers. The iconic NYC steakhouse has gift boxes of steaks that ship nationwide, and are delicious.

There are colognes, shaving sets, grooming kits, an ugly christmas sweater, and much more in my gift guide, so check out the gallery attached above to get some shopping inspiration!