Offset ‘Still Has A Chance’ To Win Cardi B Back But It’s Going To ‘Take A Lot’: Here’s Why
Yes, Offset still has a chance to win back Cardi B’s hand in marriage. But we’ve learned how likely that her ‘final decision’ will result in that outcome, and what’s holding her back from making the choice…HL has the EXCLUSIVE scoop.
Will Cardi B, 26, give her estranged husband Offset, 27, a second chance? After announcing her split from the Migos member on Dec. 5, that’s a question she’s been asking herself…and we’ve learned how likely she’ll say “yes,” and when she’s hoping to make the decision. “Cardi has mixed emotions because she likes that Offset is trying to get her back, but she is also having feelings that he is trying too hard and he is doing things too late,” a source close to the former couple EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Offset’s recent ploy to earn the “Money” rapper’s forgiveness was bringing $15,000 worth of roses on stage at her Rolling Loud Festival set in Los Angeles on Dec. 15, which spelled out “TAKE ME BACK CARDI.” But Cardi’s worried about what’ll happen after the grand gestures die down.
“She is scared that if she takes him back, then he will revert to his old ways and it will happen to her all over again,” our source continues. “And she doesn’t want her heart to be broken another time.” The announcement of Cardi’s split from Offset were preceded by alleged text messages that showed he seemingly tried to plan a threesome with Instagram model Summer Bunni and rapper Cuban Doll. The texts were dated June 28, which was two weeks before Cardi gave birth to her and Offset’s daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus. In a public apology (below) that Offset posted on his birthday, Dec. 14, he claimed that he didn’t “f**k that girl [he] was entertaining,” but did admit to “partaking in activity [he] shouldn’t be taking in.” The timing of it all doesn’t make Cardi’s decision any easier.
“It’s hard to manage her emotions and feelings all around the holidays, Offset’s birthday, her career and what is best for Kulture, but she is trying to figure it out all in her head and hopefully will make a final decision soon,” our source continues. That’s because “she wants 2019 to be her best year publicly and privately as it can be,” our source adds! And that’s good news for Offset, because that means he “still has a chance to get her back” but “it’s currently at a standstill ’till Cardi figures out what is best for her,” our source explains.
So, the chance is still there…but the trust is not. “Cardi has already endured so much in her life from being in an abusive relationship which taught her to never allow herself to be in a situation where she was disrespected by a man ever again,” a second source who’s close to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper EXCLUSIVELY tells us! “Because of her past relationships, it was hard to let her walls down with Offset at first,” our source continues. “But she eventually let her guard down and fell head over heels in love with him. But now that she feels disrespected and taken advantage of by Offset, Cardi has her walls up again and it’s going to take a lot for Offset to win her back, if it’s at all possible.”
Well, Offset may have one in — his ex did admit that she misses “The D,” AKA his penis, in a NSFW Instagram Live session on Dec. 18. She even admitted that she’s “gonna relapse and call” Offset because she misses it so much, so all hope is not lost for this romance…or, in the least, their sex life.