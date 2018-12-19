Offset ‘Still Has A Chance’ To Win Cardi B Back But It’s Going To ‘Take A Lot’: Here’s Why

“It’s hard to manage her emotions and feelings all around the holidays, Offset’s birthday, her career and what is best for Kulture, but she is trying to figure it out all in her head and hopefully will make a final decision soon,” our source continues. That’s because “she wants 2019 to be her best year publicly and privately as it can be,” our source adds! And that’s good news for Offset, because that means he “still has a chance to get her back” but “it’s currently at a standstill ’till Cardi figures out what is best for her,” our source explains.

So, the chance is still there…but the trust is not. “Cardi has already endured so much in her life from being in an abusive relationship which taught her to never allow herself to be in a situation where she was disrespected by a man ever again,” a second source who’s close to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper EXCLUSIVELY tells us! “Because of her past relationships, it was hard to let her walls down with Offset at first,” our source continues. “But she eventually let her guard down and fell head over heels in love with him. But now that she feels disrespected and taken advantage of by Offset, Cardi has her walls up again and it’s going to take a lot for Offset to win her back, if it’s at all possible.”