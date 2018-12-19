Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Host Yet ANOTHER Wedding Reception & They Look So In Love — New Pic

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are still celebrating their wedding, and look incredible doing so! See a new pic from their second reception, in Mumbai!

Forget about a wedding day; December’s been a wedding MONTH for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. Unsatisfied with two massive ceremonies and a gorgeous celebration, the newlyweds returned to Mumbai, India for their second wedding reception. Nick and Priyanka looked so absolutely in love as they walked hand-in-hand into the party at the J W Marriott in Mumbai. We’ve seen Priyanka in so many gorgeous gowns, and it’s hard to believe that she found yet another one that makes her positively shine!

The party, hosted by the Quantico star’s mother, Madhu Chopra, on December 19, was a smaller, family affair. But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t pure glamour! Nick looked dashing, dressed in a crisp, grey suit and black button-down without a tie. Priyanka was in a floor-length, strapless, traditional dress in dark blue and gold with a matching sheer robe. She accessorized with a huge, diamond necklace from Sabyasachi Jewelry, and tons of rings and bangles. That includes her gorgeous rings from her husband, of course! These two just look so, so in love.

And inside the reception was even better. The venue, according to press on site, was filled with white lilies and orchids, with a “N and P” backdrop. Priyanka gave a rousing speech, thanking their guests for coming: “I’m gonna take your attention for two seconds,” she said. “It means so much to us that all of you came tonight. This has been an extremely special chapter in my life and I wanted my husband to meet all the special people who have contributed to it. So thank you very much being here, friends of my parents, my dad who I know is here. Thank you very much for coming and I hope you have a wonderful time tonight.” And she added, to cheers, “And this is my husband, Nick Jonas.” Cute!

Nick gave a speech as well, joking that this was his “first show in India.” “It wasn’t too far from here that I took [Priyanka’s mother] Madhu out to lunch and asked her if I could marry her daughter. So to be here tonight with all of you, the people who have helped shape who she has become means the world to me. To be embraced with such open arms it’s just unbelievable.”