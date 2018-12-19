Nick Jonas Carries Bride Priyanka Chopra In His Arms After Wedding — See Romantic Pic

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding was so epic they’re still on cloud nine about it. We’ve got the sweetest photo of the groom carrying his new bride in his arms.

When you have a wedding celebration that lasts for five days, there are going to be plenty of photos from it. Priyanka Chopra still has her dream nuptials on her mind as the 36-year-old actress shared a new photo via Instagram from her celebrations with husband Nick Jonas. And it is beyond romantic! In it Nick, 26, is holding his bride in his arms as if he’s about to carry her over a threshold. But instead it’s in front of the stunning Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace where the nuptials took place. It is lit up in purple, pink and yellow lighting to stand out in the night sky. As if that backdrop wasn’t beautiful enough, the couple looked as much in love as any two humans can be!

Nick is seen wearing a light grey suit and white shirt as he gazes lovingly into his new wife’s eyes. She has her forehead pressed against his with a huge smile of happiness on her face. She’s wearing a gorgeous pale pink off the shoulder gown with an embellished top and a long train of sheer fabric that trails down from the dress’ neckline.

Nick and Priyanka’s nuptials were beyond epic, with both Christian and Hindu ceremonies as well as plenty of traditional Indian wedding events that kicked off on Dec. 1. After releasing a slew of photos from their colorful and extravagant celebrations, there are still so many beautiful pics that fans haven’t seen so no wonder Priyanka is still sharing new ones.

She captioned the IG pic “Having our family and friends share our special day with us meant so much…the smiles, the words, the love and the hugs – all so thoughtful.” The former Quantico star also noted “Pro tip: If you’re planning your big day, head over to the wedding registry guide I created on @amazon. Trust me, it has all my favorite gift ideas in one place and was so much fun to build! ” Fans are absolutely in love with the photo, as it’s racked up nearly three million likes in just 18 hours since Priyanka shared it.