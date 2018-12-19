Ariana Grande Fans Slam Comic Michael Rapaport For ‘Bullying’ Her After He Disses Her Looks: ‘Disgusting’

Michael Rapaport is not establishing a good rapport between the Arianators. The ‘Atypical’ actor said there’s ‘hotter women working the counter at Starbucks’ than Ariana Grande, and fans are putting him on blast.

For whatever reason today, Michael Rapaport, 48, felt the need to belittle Ariana Grande’s looks on Dec. 19. The Atypical actor posted a throwback photo of the 25-year-old singer to his Instagram with the caption, “‪Ariana Grande is 27 acts 12, you take off those boots she hides her legs in, the cat eye make up and the genie pony tale and I think there’s hotter women working the counter at Starbucks no disrespect to Starbucks.‬” Fans were quick to put the comic, who notably got Ari’s age wrong, in his place.

“Bullying a young woman who has been through a mass killing, and is dealing with the death of her ex, is such a low move,” one person commented, referring to the Manchester Arena bombing at Ariana’s concert in May 2017, and the death of Mac Miller on Sept. 7. The fan continued, “A grown man encouraging a bunch of disgusting comments on a talented young person is so low and pointless. I usually think you’re hilarious but this is just mean.” Another fan failed to see the relevancy of Michael’s post, and simply wrote, “Did you forget she’s a phenomenal singer?” The backlash was just as strong on Twitter, where one Arianator tweeted, “Another old man telling a young woman her worth only resides in her looks and tells her it’s not enough.”

In light of the backlash, Michael resorted to the “snowflakes” defense, as it usually goes with such cases. “When I talk vicioulsy [sic] about The Leader of the Free World aka D*** Stain Donald Trump or Tiki Torch Tough Guys in Virginia, I’m a Social Media HERO, but a joke about Ariana Grande is SHAMING. EAT Dwycks SnowFlakes. Stay Disruptive Stay Disruptive,” he tweeted afterwards. He was especially upset with Buzzfeed’s headline about his post, which originally read, “People Are Calling Out Actor Michael Rapaport After He Posted A Sexist Message About Ariana Grande.” It appears that the news outlet has changed its headline since. “You Buzzfeed f***s. People are calling out — what people, you f***s? What people, you f***ing clowns? And then I say dwycks, I say dwycks you give out a f***ing shoutout to Nice & Smooth, you f***ing clowns,” Michael said in an Instagram Story video, referring to the ’90s hip hop duo.

How dare she have a picture taken without being in full makeup! It’s like she’s a real person sometimes. — (((Anon WH Official))) (@CopyDan) December 19, 2018

The comic had just came under fire for making insensitive comments about the mental health of Ariana’s ex-fiancé, Pete Davidson, who has borderline personality disorder, and Kanye West, who is bipolar. In now-deleted tweets from Dec. 15, he wrote, “Pete Davidson & KANYE must really not have Homeboys for real,” and also called the duo “whinny [sic]” and “social media Babies,” according to NBC News. He also impersonated the comedian and hip hop artist in since-deleted videos. The comments and impersonations were posted on the same day Pete posted an alarming message to his Instagram on Dec. 15, and the comic apologized afterwards. “Didn’t realize Pete Davidson posted an actual genuinely scary IG note. Had no clue,” he tweeted, and continued, “Was not informed of all of those details. Would never mock someone when they’re truly down. Sincerely. I thought this was all the daily normal gossip of the day & was doing my daily take.”

HollywoodLife has reached out to Michael Rapaport’s and Ariana Grande’s reps for comment.