Lil Xan Admits His Breakup With Ex Noah Cyrus Got ‘Sloppy’ As He Calls Her ‘The Best’

Apparently rehab gave Lil Xan clarity on more than just sobriety. He’s now opening up on how his breakup with ex Noah Cyrus was ‘sloppy’ and says that she’s one of his favorite female artists.

Two weeks in rehab did Lil Xan some good. The SoundCloud rapper claimed on Dec. 16 that he was “out and sober” and now the clarity he got from the experience is causing him to show so love to Noah Cyrus. He said some pretty brutal things about her after their September breakup, but now he’s giving the “Make Me” singer mad props. In a Dec. 19 Instagram post, Xan — real name Diego Leanos — shared a photo of Noah next to singer/songwriter Billie Ellish and wrote, “I genuinely think these 2 are some of the best not only female artist but in general coming up!”

Then he went on to address how his summer romance with Noah crashed and burned. Their breakup played out on social media in a series of brutal videos. Xan called her a clout chaser and claimed their record label used him to make Noah more relevant musically with their collaboration “Live or Die.” “Yes i know things got sloppy but i see the world so clear now!” Xan continued in his IG post.

The 21-year-old isn’t looking to rekindle their romance as he told fans “Everybody stop with all the ‘your tryna get her back’ it’s not like that i just don’t see the need for drama or fighting and their both genuinely good people! 💔 and when i say coming up i don’t mean i’m a f**king bigger artist jeez haha,” he added. Wow, praise AND humility? This is a good look on Xan.

Diego called out Noah for using him to climb the relevance ladder during their very public breakup on social media. “When I say Noah Cyrus, I’m trying to get her more famous, no, I’m trying (to make) her music (more famous). I’m more poppin’ music wise than her. That’s fact, big facts,” the “Betrayed” rapper ranted on his Instagram Live on Sept. 5. “I’m not saying she’s using me for more fame. I’m saying she’s using me to get more poppin’ in the music industry.”

He continued, “She just uses rappers to get clout, to get her more poppin in the music world ’cause she’s already poppin’ in the celebrity world but she wants to get more popping in the music world. And that’s where Columbia stepped in and said let’s get you more poppin’. We have Lil Xan here, he’s more relevant in the music industry right now than you, so let’s team this up,” basically claiming their music label put them together. It’s so refreshing to see Xan singing Noah’s praises now.