Kourtney Kardashian Looks Identical To Kim Kardashian In Sultry Pic: Can You Tell Them Apart?

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram on Dec. 19 to post a sexy pic of herself flaunting a black silky mini dress and we couldn’t help but notice she looked very much like younger sister Kim in the snapshot!

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, was quite the sight to see when she flaunted a flattering black mini dress in a new Instagram pic on Dec. 19! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted the eye-catching photo and in addition to noticing how great she looked, we couldn’t help but do a double take due to her facial features looking very similar to younger sis Kim Kardashian, 38. It was hard to tell the two apart in the recent snapshot, proving that good looks definitely run in the family!

In the dazzling pic, Kourtney’s standing in a bathroom doorway, in what looks like a possible boat, with her arms, in matching black gloves, above her head and holding onto the sides. She has one leg up as she shows off point black heels. “sponsor you, make you the baddest,” Kourtney captioned the stunning post. Like us, fans couldn’t help but also notice the similarities to Kim and commented about it.

“she has Kim’s face in this picture,” one follower wrote. “You’re a mini version of Kim, or maybe she’s a jumbo version of you. 🤷 Either way you girls are beautiful,” another wrote. “kim’s twin in this,” a different follower commented. Others used their comments to express how gorgeous they thought Kourtney looked. “Kourtney is the 🔥🔥gorgeous #1Kardashian,” one comment said.

We can’t wait to see more of Kim’s beautiful photos. Whether she’s keeping things casual or going all glam, she always manages to look fabulous!