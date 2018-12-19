Kris Jenner Confirms That Kim Kardashian’s ‘Beyond Proud’ Of Kylie’s $900M ‘Forbes’ List Appearance

No jealousy here. After Kylie Jenner joined the ranks of America’s wealthiest celebrities, her sisters are ‘celebrating’…Kim Kardashian is especially happy for a reason that Kris Jenner EXCLUSIVELY confirmed with HL.

Kris [Jenner], Khloe [Kardashian] and the rest of the family are all beyond proud of Kylie for being listed on Forbes' highest paid celeb list," a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. But there's one sister in particular who is really ecstatic about the achievement, and for a sentimental reason! "Kim is especially proud because she feels like she paved the way for so much of her younger sister's success," our source reveals. "Kim is happy that she has been able to be a role model for Kylie and show her that with hard work, dedication and determination, all of her dreams can come true." Kylie Jenner , 21, earned the No. 5 spot on Forbes Magazine's list for "America's Wealthiest Celebrities 2018," and no one from the family is eyeing her $900 million net worth with envy!

Kourt[ney] and the rest of the family have zero jealousy over Kylie's success," our source insists. "They are all a family that consist of all powerful women. So instead of being jealous, they are all appreciating everyone's successes and [are] very happy for each other." You won't find any green-eyed monsters within this "really tight" clan, as our source adds that "the family and Kylie's sisters are celebrating her achievements just as much as Kylie is celebrating their achievements. Everyone is a very cohesive unit." After Kylie launched her first lip kits in Nov. 2015, the Kylie Cosmetics company has gone on to be valued at nearly $800 million in July 2018 by Forbes . But no one in the family feels overshadowed by the rapid trajectory!

The matriarch of the family, Kris, had one word to say about our scoop on the Kar-Jenners’ reactions above: “Accurate!” The 63-year-old mama is even celebrating her youngest daughter’s accomplishment with some Astroworld tunes. “I’m going to [Travis Scott’s] concert tomorrow 💃,” she also wrote to us, referring to the rapper’s concert in Los Angeles on Dec. 20!