Kelly Clarkson Reveals Her Plans For Chevel Shepherd After ‘The Voice’ Win: I Want To ‘Fight’ For Her

After winning season 15 of ‘The Voice’, Kelly Clarkson is ready to be that ‘momager’ for her 16-year-old artist, Chevel Shepherd! She reveals what’s next after their big win!

As Chevel Shepherd, 16, admittedly couldn’t stop hyperventilating after winning season 15 of The Voice, her coach, Kelly Clarkson, 36, previewed whats to come now that she’s on her way to superstardom! “First of all, I want to make sure it is exactly her sound,” Kelly told reporters after the finale on December 18. “I know she loves Loretta and Dolly. She loves that old-school.There is totally a way we can make her sound nowadays.”

“I want to make sure she makes the record she makes before she goes out. I want to make sure your style is you,” Kelly told Chevel as reporters looked on. “I understand that more than anyone. I had to fight really hard after I won [American Idol] to make sure it was me. I want to do that for you. I want to make it amazing,” she continued.

Kelly also revealed that she’s hoping to “hook Chevel up” with some big time country music writers in the business. “My first thing, I just told her this in the car, the writers of the song are so excited,” she said of Chevel’s original track, which is still No. 1 on iTunes. “It is going so well. The writers are some amazing writers. One of them specifically has written a billion number ones in country music. He is a phenomenal writer. I am hoping to hook her up,” Kelly said.

When asked if she believes artists have an advantage if they choose her because she’s actually competed in a competition show and won, Kelly said she truly didn’t know. “I would say that if it were the first time the show came out then maybe I would have an advantage. Let’s be honest, Adam and Blake have been doing this for a long time, so they know how to navigate the show and they know how to strategize at this point,” she explained.

Nonetheless, she has taken a few pointers with her along the way. “It is helpful for me to look at her and go … I guess it is more helpful. If I had been you and somebody had been looking in and been in my shoes, I would entrust my faith a bit more. Just because of that but I don’t know.”

Meanwhile, Chevel was still in shock, Kelly said. However, she managed to express her gratitude right beside her coach. “I am very blessed. I am super excited,” she said. Congrats, Chevel!