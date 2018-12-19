Joy-Anna Duggar, 21, Looks Super Slim 1 Month After Denying Pregnancy Rumors — See Pic

What baby bump rumors? Joy-Anna Duggar just put an end to speculation, but not with another blunt Instagram comment. This time, she showed her post-baby body in a mirror selfie.

Counting On fans are anxious for any of the Duggar sisters to make a pregnancy announcement, but it doesn’t look like Joy-Anna Duggar, 21, is hiding a baby bump. In fact, when the reality star posted a mirror selfie from her cousin’s boutique on Dec. 18, all her followers could focus on was her weight loss. “You look SO good,” one social media user wrote, while another added, “Looks like you are losing a lot of weight. What are you doing?” While Joy-Anna didn’t give up any of her post-baby secrets, whatever she’s doing to stay so slim is working!

The new mom, who welcomed her baby boy Gideon with her husband Austin Forsyth, 25, on Feb. 23, modeled a gray sweater with patterned sleeves, a skirt and flats in her selfie. With her glasses on and her hair down, Joy-Anna looked gorgeous! The last time she posted a full-body shot like this in a loose dress, Counting On fans started flooding her comments section with questions about whether or not she was expecting. And when one flat-out asked the Duggar sister if she was pregnant, Joy-Anna simply replied, “I’m not.” No one’s asking now!

But they are asking Jill Duggar, 27, and Jessa Duggar, 26, who both were spotted sporting baggy sweaters on Instagram recently. And let’s not even get started on Lauren Swanson, 19, who has been facing baby bump rumors ever since she married Josiah Duggar, 22, in June.

Fans are just anxious for another little one to join the famous family. It’s been awhile since one of the sisters made an announcement, after all, and what will the next season of the show be like without a steady line-up of pregnancies and births to follow along with?