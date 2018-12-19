She’s on the move! It’s looking like Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s daughter will be walking soon, if this new video is anything to go by. Take a look!

Jinger Duggar, 24, and Jeremy Vuolo, 31, need to prepare themselves because their five-month-old daughter Felicity Vuolo is already showing off how ready she is for her next major milestone. In a video the new dad posted to Instagram on Dec. 18, his baby girl was kicking her legs and dancing on his lap. “She’s all about bouncing these days,” he wrote. “Working those little legs!” And as if that wasn’t cute enough, Felicity was wearing a gray beanie to match her cloud shirt and tiny sweatpants — plus a pair of pink socks for a pop of color. She’s so adorable!

While lots of fans went on and on about her sweet smile and outfit, others had a warning for Jinger and Jeremy. “This is just the beginning. She’ll be walking before you know it,” one wrote, while another added, “Felicity will be walking in no time with her new exercise program. Bounce on Daddy’s Knees will soon be a big seller. Lol. You go Felicity and build those leg muscles. Daddy will help all he can.” Although taking care of a baby on the move can be harder than watching over a newborn, we can’t help but hope that this little one will be an early walker. Since Jinger and Jeremy love documenting their daughter’s early days, they’ll be sure to show her steps off when the time comes.

The Counting On stars even posted another picture of their baby girl from that same day, although she wasn’t as mobile. Instead, Felicity was all smiles as she got a smooch on the cheek from her dad.

“Kisses, kisses & more kisses,” Jinger captioned the sweet shot. She has shared so many heartwarming pictures of the father/daughter pair over the last few months, but this one might just take the cake!