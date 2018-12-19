Christmas came early! The first ‘Hellboy’ trailer has dropped, and David Harbour’s transformation into the snarky half-demon is everything. Watch now!

Hellboy is hotter than hell! Yes, we went there. Stranger Things star David Harbour is playing the half-demon in the reboot of the film series. The first full-length trailer dropped one day earlier than expected, and it was the best surprise ever. David’s version of Hellboy is epic. David got RIPPED, and we are so here for it. Those abs are absolutely insane. Here for shirtless David Harbour forever, even if he is red from head to toe.

As we all know, Hellboy is not to be messed with. When he steps out of a police SUV in the trailer, the police begin shooting at him! The fiery red half-demon screams, “Hey! I’m on your side!” Ian McShane plays Hellboy’s adoptive father, Trevor, who is also the head of the U.S. Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense. In the trailer, Trevor tells Hellboy and the rest of the crew that “we fight against the forces of darkness.” But there are some daddy issues there. “You made me a weapon,” Hellboy says. Trevor replies, “I just wanted to make you the best you.”

Ahead of the trailer’s debut, David hilariously threw some shade at Avengers: Endgame on Instagram. “Awwwww, crap… Look who’s coming in April. No, not the 50% still left of the Avengers – hell, that’s practically May… April 12th showers bring one Big Red Flower, beast of the apocalypse, The right hand of doom, the buttkicker of the BPRD, and a host of all kinds of big ole giants and witches and fairies and janky overgrown ugly pig monsters from your nightmares.”

The movie also stars Milla Jovovich, Daniel Dae Kim, and Sasha Lane. Hellboy will hit theaters on April 12, 2019. The year 2019 is definitely going to be the year of David Harbour! Not only does he have Hellboy coming out, Stranger Things season 3 will drop in the summer!