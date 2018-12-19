Gwen Stefani Comforts Blake Shelton With Sweet Throwback Video After ‘The Voice’ Finale: ‘You’re A Winner’

After watching the results of ‘The Voice’ finale on Dec. 18, Gwen Stefani boosted Blake Shelton’s ego by sharing a video from a similar night! Watch the adorable clip here.

Even though Gwen Stefani wasn’t a coach on this season of The Voice, she made sure to send some love to her man, Blake Shelton, who had two singers competing for the grand prize in the Dec. 18 finale. Blake’s artists, Kirk Jay and Chris Kroeze, came in second and third place, respectively, on the show. After the finale aired, Gwen posted a throwback video to her Instagram Story that was filmed when Blake suffered another loss, that time being Season 12 in 2017. You can watch the original clip below! “What do you feel like right now?” she asked Blake in the video, and he admitted, “A loser.” Gwen was having none of that! “I think you’re a winner still,” she said. Blake had a quick change of heart.

“You do?” the country singer asked, then added, “I take it back. I feel like a winner.” Clearly, Gwen was sending out the same message tonight as she did one year ago! Blake and Gwen’s love story actually began on The Voice in 2015. The two were serving as coaches on the show during the fall of that year, right after they went through their divorces from Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale, respectively. They’ve been open about the fact that their common heartbreak helped them find each other, and they’ve been totally in love ever since!

While Blake has served as a host on all 15 seasons of The Voice so far, Gwen coached during seasons 7, 9 and 12. Unfortunately, she never won the show, but she’s been loyal to the series for several years. Earlier this season, she even performed the holiday hit, “Feliz Navidad,” on the show, and of course, she absolutely nailed it!

The Dec. 18 finale was jam-packed with performances from established artists, as well as the four finalists, Chevel Shepherd, Kennedy Holmes, Kirk and Jay. Chevel was named the winner of season 15, giving her coach, Kelly Clarkson, back to back wins on the show. This show never disappoints, and of course, the finale was no different!