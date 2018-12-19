Excl Details
Brad Pitt Celebrates 55th Birthday By Having Sleepover With Kids After New Custody Agreement

It was a VERY happy birthday for Brad Pitt this year — he got to spend his big day with several of his kids after hosting them for a sleepover at his home the night before!

Just weeks after Brad Pitt signed a new custody agreement with Angelina Jolie, he got to spend some quality time with most of his kids for his 55th birthday on Dec. 18! “Brad’s birthday wish came true this year because all he really wanted was to spend time with his kids,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “His kids spent the night at his home and he had the joy of waking up with them on his birthday.” This information was confirmed by Us Weekly, which reported that all the kids except Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 17, were there for the sleepover.

“Brad is very happy,” our insider added. “It’s been a very tough year, but Brad feels energized and hopeful about what’s to come. He’s in great spirits.” Meanwhile, Us Weekly also reports that this was Brad’s first overnight with the children since the new custody agreement was set into place at the end of November. “The overnight was monitored as part of the custody agreement, as Brad’s visits have been since this began two years ago,” the mag’s source explained. “The visits will continue to be monitored, including overnights, until therapists agree that it’s no longer needed.” 

The custody agreement will reportedly allow Brad to have more time with the kids than he did before, but that lengthening of time will come in “stages,” according to The Blast and Us Weekly. The signing of this agreement meant that Brad and Angelina did not have to go to trial to hash out their issues. There is still quite a ways to go when it comes to these exes getting on good terms, but another insider told us EXCLUSIVELY that, “Things are slowly going in the right direction.” 