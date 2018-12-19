Brad Pitt: The One Thing He’s Grateful To Angelina For Amid The Stress Of Their Bitter Divorce

Brad Pitt may have been going through a rough time this year due to his divorce and custody battle with ex Angelina Jolie but he’s realized what he’s most thankful for about the situation.

Brad Pitt, 55, is choosing to look at the bright side of things when it comes to his intense divorce and custody battle with ex Angelina Jolie, 43. It turns out the actor has been coping with the struggles in a healthy way and is happy that he’s been able to not feel like he needs alcohol to get through it. In fact, he credits Angelina for allowing him to see how strong he is throughout the ordeal.

“Brad has been able to maintain his sobriety despite the enormous amount of stress and legal pressure put upon him by Angelina during their ongoing divorce war,” a souce close to Brad EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “During the most challenging time in Brad’s life, he is happy and proud that he has been able to maintain his good health and sobriety. Brad has persevered through these tough days with a lot of hard work and determination to better himself.”

Brad opened up about how he quit drinking since his split from Angelina in an issue of GQ Magazine back in May 2017. “Personally, I can’t remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn’t boozing or had a spliff, or something,” he told the magazine. “And you realize that a lot of it is, um—cigarettes, you know, pacifiers. And I’m running from feelings.” He admitted he gave up everything except alcohol when he married Angelina and when they split, he was done “just like that” and replaced wine and vodka with cranberry juice and fizzy water. “I’ve got the cleanest urinary tract in all of L.A.,” he joked.

“Having a drink could have been the easiest way for Brad to deal with some of the uglier things Angelina has been putting him through, but Brad has made good on his promise to himself and his kids to maintain his dedication to be a better, more sober father,” the source continued. “Brad has worked very hard to be nice, kind, patient and understanding with Angelina throughout this divorce process, and he wishes she could cut him some slack and do the same. In a weird way, he feels grateful to Angelina and like his sobriety might be the best thing to come from his divorce.”