Brad Pitt: The One Thing He’s Grateful To Angelina For Amid The Stress Of Their Bitter Divorce
Brad Pitt may have been going through a rough time this year due to his divorce and custody battle with ex Angelina Jolie but he’s realized what he’s most thankful for about the situation.
Brad Pitt, 55, is choosing to look at the bright side of things when it comes to his intense divorce and custody battle with ex Angelina Jolie, 43. It turns out the actor has been coping with the struggles in a healthy way and is happy that he’s been able to not feel like he needs alcohol to get through it. In fact, he credits Angelina for allowing him to see how strong he is throughout the ordeal.
“Brad has been able to maintain his sobriety despite the enormous amount of stress and legal pressure put upon him by Angelina during their ongoing divorce war,” a souce close to Brad EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “During the most challenging time in Brad’s life, he is happy and proud that he has been able to maintain his good health and sobriety. Brad has persevered through these tough days with a lot of hard work and determination to better himself.”