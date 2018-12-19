14 Times Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Were Too Cute For Words In 2018

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are TOO CUTE. They engaged in tons of sweet PDA in 2018 – see all the loving photos!

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were going strong this year, giving fans plenty of affectionate moments to fawn over. Love is alive, people! In honor of these two being the absolute cutest, we’ve rounded up their PDA pics from 2018!

The couple, who celebrated their third anniversary of dating earlier this year, always seem so in love, but they’re actually in no rush to tie the knot. “There is zero pressure,” Stefani said on the Dec. 12 episode of the TODAY show. “I think when there’s trauma, the way we had trauma back in the day, going through all these hard times, to get to a place where you find somebody that’s like your best friend that you know that you can depend on and trust and just go through life. I think we’re just trying to be in the moment as much as we can.”

But even though there aren’t any wedding bells ringing right now, doesn’t mean these two aren’t in it for the long haul! “He’s your forever, right?” Natalie Morales asked the “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker about her boyfriend during the interview. “I hope so!” she answered, adding, “I never thought I would get this moment, and so it’s just really special.” Aw!

We’re looking forward to many more years of these two sharing their love with the world. In the meantime, take a look back at their cutest moments from 2018 in the gallery above!