Are you ready for more ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’? The hit VH1 reality show is back for an all-new season, and HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY premiering the season 5 supertrailer. Watch now!

Black Ink Crew: Chicago is back with an all-new season starting Jan. 2 at 9 p.m. on VH1. HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY debuting a brand-new trailer, and season 5 is shaping up to be all kinds of epic. Ryan is back on top as the boss of 9Mag and Chicago’s tattoo kingpin after taking over Loyal Ink. The trailer begins with Ryan throwing the first pitch at a Chicago White Sox game. All eyes are on him this season.

Van and the crew take a trip to Las Vegas, and it appears he could be heading down the aisle with Jenn. They find themselves in a wedding chapel after a night of drinking. When asked if he wants to get married, Van says sarcastically, “Yeah, whatever…” Oh, that’s not the right thing to say in front of your girl! Things don’t look good after that. “I f**ked up. I don’t want to lose you,” a teary-eyed Van says to Jenn. These two have been through so much. Will they be able to make it work?

There are going to be a lot of tears this season and a lot of fights. One fight at the shop has to be broken up by multiple people. “Does anybody ever really wonder why I cut ties with these people?” Ryan says. After another shocking brawl, Van can’t even believe what’s happening. “What the f**k is going on?” he asks.

This season, as new artists emerge and familiar faces return, the crew strives to salvage the true identity of 9Mag. Also during the new season, Van is still wearing his 9Mag tattoo with pride and refuses to be excluded from the team. Charmaine tries to navigate life after Loyal Ink, but misses the excitement of the old crew. Don is repairing his marriage and stepping up as a leader in the shop. After making strides in his music career, Phor is hopeful about the future of 9Mag. Lily has a renewed focus on her work, but won’t tolerate disloyalty.