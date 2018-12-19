Holy hotness! Bella Thorne got into the festive spirit on Dec. 18, & shared a photo of herself dressed as a super sexy Santa Claus. See the pic here!

Bella Thorne, 21, is heating up the holidays. In a new snap, posted to her Instagram, the actress transformed into a sexy Santa Claus, and it might be her hottest Xmas look yet! The Midnight Sun actress has strut her stuff in a Santa outfit a few times before, but her 2018 look was especially steamy. Bella wore a short crimson skirt in the cheeky snap, that literally showed off part of her buttcheeks. The former Disney star also wore thigh-high stockings, and a black belt that cinched her waist, showing off her trim figure!

Bella’s legs looked longer than ever in her festive snap, in which she donned a pair of sky-high scarlet heels. Of course, her look was completed with a Santa hat atop her ahead, proving that she was fully committed to her character. Bella kept the holiday glamour going with a bold beauty look. She opted for a crimson-colored lip, and rocked a smoldering smokey eye. See her full Xmas-inspired look below!

The actress’ Santa photo comes three weeks after she took to Instagram and shared an x-rated video of herself rolling around in whipped cream. In the video, which was used to promote her new makeup company, Thorne By Bella, she gave a close-up look at the products by wearing them herself…and not much else. Bella’s steamy looks just keep on coming!

Don’t expect Bella’s sexy snaps to stop anytime soon. A source close to Bella told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY why she’ll never stop showing it off! “Bella and nudity is something that doesn’t bother her at all,” our source said. “She likes to be very open and expressive. It is what speaks to her. She does it for many reasons with one of those reasons being that she wants to look back and see how hot she was when she is like eighty. She wants to know that she lived her life without fear and nobody ever dictated what she did with her life or body ever! She never wants anyone to change who she is, if someone is confidant to show of their body, they should and she wants to share that with people that they shouldn’t be scared either.”