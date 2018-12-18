Wendy Williams Insists Offset Crashing Cardi’s Stage To Win Her Back Was A PR Stunt

Wendy Williams isn’t buying Cardi B and Offset’s split. In fact, it’s Offset’s attempts to win Cardi back that she really doesn’t believe! Wendy says it’s all a PR stunt and that Cardi should do better!

Wendy Williams, 54, returned to daytime after a quick one episode break following a shoulder injury, and gave her two cents about Cardi B, 26, and Offset, 27. As you may know, the Migos rapper has been on an apology tour in hopes of winning back his estranged wife. Cardi announced in early December that she and Offset were no longer together, but never stated why. However, she didn’t have to. — The speculation that he cheated, again, spread like wildfire.

“It seems like we’re always hearing the same story over and over again, I don’t know how to keep up,” Wendy told her studio audience on December 18. She then explained Offset’s most recent attempt to get his wife back. Long story short, the rapper surprised Cardi and essentially crashed the stage at her Rolling Loud Festival show in LA on December 15. He showed up with a massive cake and floral bouquet, which read “Take Me Back Cardi.”

“Fans think it was a PR stunt, and I agree with the fans,” Wendy said. “Offset walked on stage with a cake and flowers… I don’t believe she knew about it. I believe he and her publicist knew about it… you know all the people behind the scenes,” she continued, explaining her belief that Cardi shouldn’t have gotten married or had a child in the first place.

“I wish that she hadn’t gotten married and I wish that she hadn’t had a baby… she could have waited for another time,” Wendy added. “Cardi is on the fast track right now… Certainly her DMs are full of guys who would love to date her… I just feel like the complications of being involved with a man with three kids already is a little.. who wants that, whether you’re famous or not?”

While Offset’s children from past relationships has admittedly never been an issue for Cardi, his alleged infidelities are a different story. As we previously mentioned, Cardi never stated a concrete reason as to why they split. However, on December 15, Offset hinted that his wandering eye could have caused their split. In an apology video addressed to Cardi, Offset said in part, “I was doing things I didn’t have no business partaking in… I didn’t f”k that girl that I was entertaining… I apologize and I love you, I hope you forgive me.”

Cardi announced their split in a video on Instagram, December 5. She noted that they’ve been going through some downs for a while now, so it’s unclear when they split. Cardi B and Offset, who wed in September 2017, are still legally married, and share one child together, a daughter, Kulture Kiari.