Teen Mom’s Tyler Baltierra Admits He Doesn’t Deserve Catelynn After Couple Reveals They’re Living Separately

Tyler didn’t have a clapback prepared for a hater who blasted him on Twitter! But he did clarify what exactly happened during his and Catelynn’s trial separation, giving us hope for this ‘Teen Mom OG’ couple.

We just watched Catelynn Lowell, 26, break down in tears when Tyler Baltierra, 26, moved out for their trial separation in the Teen Mom OG season finale on Dec. 17. One MTV fan was just as upset. “Your [sic] a scum bag. You don’t deserve Cate. I hope karma bites you in the a**,” the fan tweeted at Tyler, but he didn’t fight back. “You’re absolutely right…I don’t deserve Cate & trust me, karma has bitten me many times before, so I’m well equipped when she comes knocking again! 😉😬😂,” he replied. Yikes! Tyler did give himself more credit in succeeding tweets, revealing that he and Catelynn weren’t that far apart during their living experiment.

“The 30 days wasn’t even a total isolated ‘separation’. I was 8 min down the road & we had dinner dates, family movie nights, went on a mini vacation & it was EXACTLY what we needed for US! People can hate on me all day but my self assurance is not reliant on society’s acceptance,” Tyler wrote on Dec. 18. In a follow-up tweet, he further explained, “I only spent the first week of the ‘separation’ in the new house on an air mattress in the middle of construction to get it completely ready for Cate & Nova. Then I went to the old house for the rest of the time. I wasn’t going to let my girls live in chaos!” Tyler was referring to their new mansion, AKA the George W. Smith Octagon Farmhouse, that he, his wife and their nearly four-year-old child, Novalee, will be moving into. And the home will receive one more addition after the birth of their third child, Tezlee (they put their first child, Carly, up for adoption in 2009).

But Catelynn already assured us that the trial separation wasn’t a stepping stone towards a split on Dec. 7. “Yes we are having a 30 day reflection time. No we are not getting a divorce!” she wrote on Instagram, but the post has since been delated. She then commended her husband of three years for supporting her throughout her three trips to rehab from late 2017 to early 2018. “YES I know what I put him and Nova through when I left for treatment,” she continued. “He was amazing and supported me the whole time! I also know I had to go so I wouldn’t commit SUICIDE! I am supporting what he wants now. WE love each other and ALWAYS WILL.”

You’re absolutely right…I don’t deserve Cate & trust me, karma has bitten me many times before, so I’m well equipped when she comes knocking again! 😉😬😂 https://t.co/zCvk8FrbLI — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) December 18, 2018

The 30 days wasn’t even a total isolated “separation”. I was 8 min down the road & we had dinner dates, family movie nights, went on a mini vacation & it was EXACTLY what we needed for US! People can hate on me all day but my self assurance is not reliant on society’s acceptance https://t.co/OrrBEBU5NH — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) December 18, 2018

Tyler also clarified that he doesn’t want to see other women in a tweet on Dec. 3. It was much needed me-time, and not a failing romance, that prompted the trial separation in the first place. “We say, ‘Let’s just do 30 days of self-reflection time. You get to focus on you, I get to focus on me,” he explained to Us Weekly on Dec. 4. “We’ll continue to do couples’ therapy. We’ve got a great therapist who works really good with us, so [we’re] kind of following her advice on top of the separation, whatever you wanna call it. We call it 30 days of self-reflection – just positive terminology here.”