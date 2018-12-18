‘The Voice’s Kennedy Holmes: ‘I Was Shook’ When Jennifer Hudson Compared Me To Beyonce

Jennifer Hudson compared ‘The Voice’ finalist Kennedy Holmes to Beyonce after her epic performance on night one of the finale, and HL talked EXCLUSIVELY with Kennedy about her reaction to JHud’s words!

After Kennedy Holmes’s epic performance of Demi Lovato’s “Confident” at the end of night one of The Voice season 15 finale, coach Jennifer Hudson compared her to Beyonce! Now that’s some high praise. HollywoodLife got the EXCLUSIVE scoop from the 14-year-old after night one and her impending performance with Bey’s fellow Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland!

“I am going nuts right now,” Kennedy told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I love Kelly Rowland and then just the fact that Jennifer compared me to Beyonce tonight, I was shook! I was just up there with my jaw dropped. But this whole night has been really fun for me, and I am happy that I have had this opportunity!”

Kennedy has been learning and working alongside Jennifer all season long, but the teen knows there’s still a few things she could take away from the Oscar winner. “I feel like something I still need to learn is really pushing to stay in the moment,” Kennedy said. “That was something I was focused on tonight! If you look at her, she is great at it, so that is something I could still work on!” The 14-year-old wowed with three incredible performances on night one. She performed a duet with Jennifer, an original song, and Demi’s “Confident.” Kennedy brought her A-game for the finale, that’s for sure!

Kennedy is currently up against Chevel Shepherd, Kirk Jay, and Chris Kroeze to become the season 15 champion. If Kennedy wins, she will be the youngest champion ever. A new winner will be crowned during the two-hour finale event on Dec. 18 at 9 p.m. on NBC.