‘Teen Mom 2’ Trailer: Jenelle Evans Calls 911 On David Eason In Explosive Look At New Season

The emotional moment that Jenelle Evans called the cops on her husband David Eason is played in the new ‘Teen Mom 2’ trailer and it’s gripping!

The trailer for the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2 has dropped and it’s most dramatic moment features the 911 call Jenelle Evans made on her husband David Eason in October. During the clip, released on Dec. 17, you can hear the obviously distressed 26-year-old crying in the background as the 911 operator asks, “Where’s your emergency?” In the trailer a tiny snippet of Jenelle’s response is played. She says, “My husband, my husband…”

Ramping up the drama, the trailer also cuts to her concerned mom Barbara Evans telling someone, “Maybe she needs to lose everything.” That’s when we see a glimpse of Jenelle crying her eyes out.

By the time season 9 of the hit MTV series premieres on Jan. 14, 2019 the scary 911 incident will be months in past for the couple. It took place on Oct. 13 when the cops were called to the David and Jenelle’s home after a woman claimed she had been assaulted. During the full 911 tape, obtained by TMZ, you can hear Jenelle talking to the 911-operator alleging that her husband “assaulted” her and “pinned her down on the ground.”

David was neither charged nor arrested and days later her rep told multiple news outlets that the reality TV star had just tripped and fallen during a party at their house. The couple has since maintained that they’re fine and Jenelle has stuck by her man even though fans on social media have begged her to leave. Commenting on the trailer, one fan wrote on Facebook, “Jenelle is going to lose it when she sees they included her 911 call.”

Of course the Teen Mom 2 trailer included storylines from the other cast members. Kailyn Lowry, 26, reveals that she’s been “wanting to reconnect with” her mom. Jenelle makes peace with her mother Barbara, despite their years’ long rocky relationship. Meanwhile, in one happy moment Chelsea Houska, 27, gave birth to her baby daughter Layne. We can’t wait to see it all unfold!