Stocking Stuffers & Ornaments — Over 50 Tiny But Amazing Gifts Under $20

Stockings are one of my favorite parts of the holiday season, and I’ve rounded up over 50 gifts because sometimes the best things come in small packages!

I usually save stockings as the last gifts to open on Christmas day, and sometimes, the best things come in that little sock! Whether you’re shopping for a friend, your sister, or a co-worker, these tiny-but-amazing gifts can delight her AND help you stay within your holiday budget. I’ve got things for the makeup lover, the chocolate fiend, the person obsessed with their dog, and even the minimalist who doesn’t want any gifts. See my picks in the gallery attached!

I especially love this tiny 3-pack of Marvis toothpastes. They are super chic and fancy, and something you’d probably never buy for yourself. It will be helpful to brush your teeth since all of the stockings I make will also have candy — Kinder Joy Eggs, Ferrero Rocher chocolates and yummy Godiva truffles. Even TicTac has the cutest holiday packaging!

Makeup sponges are a perfect, lightweight stocking stuffer (or ornament like the adorable e.l.f. one in the gallery that is less than $5). The MakeupDrop Hybrid is a new twist on the traditional sponge — it has a silicone pad to help apply foundation, concealer, liquid highlighter and more! Also for the makeup lover, we’re obsessed with the CHARLOTTE TILBURY Bar Of Gold Highlighting Palette — it’s GORGEOUS. There’s also a coconut milk hair mask from Live Clean that only takes one minute — it’s a must in the dry winter weather and only $3.99.

I’d never be mad to receive a Starbucks gift card, or a gorgeous, luxurious YSL lipstick. See 50 stocking stuffers in the gallery attached above!