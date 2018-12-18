Sophie Turner’s ‘Biggest Wish’ For Her Wedding To Joe Jonas Revealed
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s wedding festivies hyped up Sophie Turner even more for her special day with Joe Jonas…but there’s one MAJOR thing she’d do differently, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned!
The date and location is hush-hush because the future bride wants it that way! “One of Sophie’s biggest wishes for her wedding to Joe is that they can pull it off in total privacy,” our source reveals. “She has sworn everyone to secrecy when it comes to the exact date and she’s been taking huge precautions when it comes to all the planning.” We’re not getting a repeat of the grand spectacle that was Nick and Priyanka’s wedding weekend! To ensure that doesn’t happen, Sophie and Joe have “even instructed their wedding planners to use aliases when booking vendors so that no details will leak. It’s all very top secret because privacy is really key for both of them, but especially for Sophie.”