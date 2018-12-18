Sophie Turner’s ‘Biggest Wish’ For Her Wedding To Joe Jonas Revealed

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s wedding festivies hyped up Sophie Turner even more for her special day with Joe Jonas…but there’s one MAJOR thing she’d do differently, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned!

Priyanka Chopra, 36, and Nick Jonas, 26, married in India on Dec. 1-2, it's Sophie Turner's turn to take the altar with the groom's brother, Joe! And we've learned some exciting new details about the upcoming nuptials…the Game of Thrones star has a very clear vision for her wedding. "Being a part of Priyanka and Nick's wedding has got Sophie even more excited about her own special day," a source close to Sophie EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. It's officially on the horizon, as our source excitedly reveals that Sophie, 22, and Joe, 29, "have been planing it for the past year, but they only recently settled on a date." It wasn't an easy process.

“Picking the date was one of the hardest parts of planning, if not the hardest, because they both have such jam-packed schedules,” our source continues. “And of course there was also Nick and Priyanka’s wedding date to consider so there were lots of moving parts for picking their date.” With Priyanka now rocking her new title as Mrs. Jonas, our source shares that Sophie and Joe have “locked down the date and sent out the invitations,” adding, “it’s exciting.”

Mike Bayer ignited speculation for posting an Instagram Story video of a box that read in gold script, “Sophie and Joe 2019 France.” After sharing the clip on Nov. 24, Mike took down the post…but you can see it below! As for when that mysterious date will be, there’s a report that it’ll be the summer of 2019, based on what a source told Us Weekly . The insider also claimed the wedding is happening in Europe, after life coachignited speculation for posting an Instagram Story video of a box that read in gold script, “Sophie and Joe 2019 France.” After sharing the clip on Nov. 24, Mike took down the post…but you can see it below!

The date and location is hush-hush because the future bride wants it that way! “One of Sophie’s biggest wishes for her wedding to Joe is that they can pull it off in total privacy,” our source reveals. “She has sworn everyone to secrecy when it comes to the exact date and she’s been taking huge precautions when it comes to all the planning.” We’re not getting a repeat of the grand spectacle that was Nick and Priyanka’s wedding weekend! To ensure that doesn’t happen, Sophie and Joe have “even instructed their wedding planners to use aliases when booking vendors so that no details will leak. It’s all very top secret because privacy is really key for both of them, but especially for Sophie.”