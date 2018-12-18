Multiple Sclerosis has kept Selma Blair apart from her horse for more than four months, but the two were finally back together again on Dec. 16, and the photos of the reunion are absolutely incredible. Check it out here.

Selma Blair, 46, has been incredibly strong in the wake of her MS diagnosis, and she had a major moment in her healing over the weekend. The actress was reunited with her horse for the first time in more than four months, and she got extremely emotional about it. She shared a photo of herself crying while sitting atop the animal once again, and she posted an inspiring caption to go along with the touching image.

“This happened,” she wrote. “My magical unicorn, #mrnibbles, held my body while I broke open with gratitude. I haven’t been able to ride for four months or more. I haven’t been able to get to him, so my saint of a trainer brought him to me. It was a fairytale. My horse in my front yard, with more emotions than these words can hold. The gratitude. Thank you #cellardoorequestrian for knowing when I needed you most. I will heal. I will ride. But until then I will hold onto this feeling and post pictures whenever we all need to believe people will move mountains and horses to help us heal.”

She later shared a second photo of herself seated on top of the horse with the simple caption, “I can.” Because of the painful symptoms of MS, Selma wasn’t able to ride the horse, but the simple act of being able to sit atop him clearly had a major affect on her, regardless.

Selma revealed she had Multiple Sclerosis in mid-October, about two months after doctors gave her the diagnosis. She admitted that she “falls sometimes,” and has a “foggy memory,” but vowed to stay positive in the wake of everything she’s going through. “I have MS and I am ok,” she explained. “But if you see me, dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges.”