Like father, like daughter! Royalty Brown definitely inherited her dad’s dance moves if this silly video of hers is anything to go by. Take a look!

In case you haven’t heard by now, Royalty Brown, 4, is a great dancer! She’s been showing off her moves all month long, and she wowed with her attempt at the Shoot Dance on Dec. 18. Chris Brown, 29, posted the footage of his little one, which featured her in an empty hallway wearing a yellow Gucci long sleeve, matching sweats and boots with pink butterflies. She was pumping her fist and kicking her leg as the woman behind the camera cracked up, even spinning around in a circle. Her curls were back in a ponytail so the big smile on her face was clearly visible. So cute! Chris must have thought so because he captioned the video with a laughing-crying emoji.

But Royalty isn’t the only rapper’s daughter who has been showing off her Shoot skills lately. Who could forget when Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, shared a video of Heiress Harris, 2, trying to teach it? T.I.‘s daughter stood on top of a couch in a onesie, pumping her fist and commanding, “Do this!” Then she hopped off the couch, put her hands on the cushion and kicked her leg out behind her. “I doing it!” she said, while everyone behind the camera cracked up. Sounds like Royalty and Heiress both know how to command a room! Who else would love to see them collab?

Royalty has been a dancing queen lately, showing her moves in a Christmas recital and then at her dad’s performance while he sang a holiday song. She’s got rhythm, that’s for sure!

The little one, who Chris shares with his ex Nia Guzman, 35, clearly has an awesome personality. Here’s to hoping Chris keeps posting precious footage of Royalty!