Rachel McAdams Pumps Breasts During Photo Shoot & Fans Freak Out Over Pic: ‘On Wednesday We Pump Milk’

Rachel McAdams is ending the stigma of breastfeeding and pumping for milk in the public! See her powerful cover shoot that moms are going wild for.

Baby bottles have replaced the purple spots over the nips of Mean Girls star Rachel McAdams, 40, in her latest cover shoot! Photographer and founder of Girls. Girls. Girls. Magazine, Claire Rothstein, shared the candid picture of the actress on Dec. 18, which shows bottles pumping milk from her exposed breasts…all while Rachel rocked Versace and Bulgari diamonds! It worked. The actress just gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Jamie Linden eight months ago, but the photo shoot took place two months ago. That means her baby boy, whose name is yet to be known, still needed to be breastfed while mom was on the job!

“A million reasons why I wanted to post this picture. Obviously #rachelmcadams looks incredible and was quite literally the dream to work with but also this shoot was about 6 months post her giving birth to her son, so between shots she was expressing/pumping as still breastfeeding,” the photographer explained in her Instagram post, which you can see below. “We had a mutual appreciation disagreement about who’s idea it was to take this picture but I’m still sure it was hers which makes me love her even more.” A mother should never be afraid or ashamed to breastfeed or pump in public, and we love that Rachel teamed up with this photographer to help end that stigma.

Fans were all for the binary-breaking that Rachel’s milk pumping photo accomplished! “She looks so incredibly powerful which is exactly what giving and sustaining life IS! 🙌🏽👏🏽🙌🏽👏🏽,” Instagram user @whatwdneilyoungdo commented. User @beesines wrote, “THIS IS SO BADA**! I love how this embodies absolute glam as a woman and the softness of motherhood at the same time! 😍👏🏻 Where can I purchase a copy?!” And a third fan, @adelinamiranaj, couldn’t help but poke fun at Ms. McAdams’ most famous movie character, Regina George: “On Wednesday[s] we pump milk 😝.” Hello milk pumps, bye-bye pink! For any interested mamas, Rachel is wearing the Brauxiliary Band! It turns bras into a “hands-free pumping bra,” the company’s Instagram bio states.

The photo above gives us a rare glimpse into Rachel’s new life as a mother, which she has been notoriously private about. The Notebook star gave her first interview about her baby just three weeks ago! “It’s the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, hands down,” she told The Sunday Times U.K. in an interview published on Nov. 25. “[People say] your life is not your own any more. But I had 39 years of me, I was sick of me, I was so happy to put the focus on some other person.”

As for why she’s been so hush-hush about her son, Rachel explained, “I want to keep his life private, even if mine isn’t…But I’m having more fun being a mum than I’ve ever had. Everything about it is interesting and exciting and inspiring to me. Even the tough days — there’s something delightful about them.”