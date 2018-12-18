‘On The Basis Of Sex’ Star Felicity Jones Urges We Must Protect Women’s Rights: ‘Our Fight Continues’

Felicity Jones, who portrays Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in ‘On The Basis Of Sex’ admits there’s more work to be done when it comes to women’s rights, especially during the Me Too era. She explains how we move forward!

Felicity Jones, 35, arguably plays her most pivotal role ever in On the Basis of Sex — a new drama that tells the decades old story of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (played by Jones), yet it is more timely than ever in today’s social and political climate. The film — a biopic also starring Armie Hammer, Justin Theroux, and Kathy Bates, arriving in theaters this Christmas — centers around Ginsburg’s success in a landmark case that ruled gender discrimination is unconstitutional.

After researching the role and stepping into Ginsberg’s shoes, Jones admitted that the fight isn’t over. “I think it’s about how the fight continues,” she told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “We really have to fight to protect those rights, and what Justice Ginsberg did was to make sure that the laws she changed couldn’t be reversed.”

Jones also noted that Ginsberg’s story, now, remains more relevant than ever. “But, even now, we see with the ‘Me Too Movement’, it’s still as strong as ever,” she said. “We have to continued to protect those equal rights for the future.”

On the Basis of Sex Director, Mimi Leder also spoke about how the film resonates with the current happenings in today’s society. “Because of everything that is going on, it’s a super important time. It’s more timely than ever to tell this story of Justice Ginsberg in her early years,” Leder explained.

“So much has changed and so little hasn’t changed and she’s a woman who used her voice and her smarts to change the culture and she made the country a freer and better place for us. With this poisonous environment that we’re living in now, we need her voice and everyone’s voice more than ever to speak their truth,” she continued.

Now, Leder wants people take away a strong message after seeing the film. “Use your voice — to change your country, to change your life. Use your voice to make a change, big or small and don’t let anybody tell you you can’t make change,” Leder explained.