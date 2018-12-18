Olivia Munn, 38, Holding Hands With Billionaire’s Son Tucker Roberts, 28 — New Couple Alert?

Olivia Munn and Tucker Roberts may be coupled up, judging by this PDA picture taken on Dec. 16 — see it here! Here’s what you need to know about ‘The Predator’ actress’s possible new boo.

Olivia Munn, 38, may have found love again. The X-Men: Apocalypse actress was photographed hand in hand with Tucker Roberts, 28, during a shopping outing in Beverly Hills on Dec. 16. The possible new couple matched in laid back jeans and black T-shirts, but there’s nothing casual about the status of Olivia’s “mystery” man. As the CELINE bags in Tucker’s hands suggested, he comes from good money. His father, Brian Roberts, is the CEO of Comcast, whom Forbes estimated to be worth $1.7 billion. The position was passed down from Tucker’s grandfather, Ralph Roberts — the man who founded the telecommunications company! SEE THE PIC OF OLIVIA MUNN HOLDING HANDS WITH HER RUMORED NEW BOO, HERE.

Tucker holds an impressive title himself. He’s the president of Philadelphia Fusion, a professional esports team in the Overwatch League, a position that he’s held since Jan. 2018. Olivia even reportedly went on a shopping date with the esports president over the weekend, according to the Daily Mail. If the two become official, this will be the actress’s first public romance since her and Aaron Rodgers, 35, ended their three-year relationship in April 2017. She appears to still be on good terms with the Green Bay Packers quarterback, as she just gave a comment on the rift between him and his immediate family on Dec. 7!

When TMZ Sports told Olivia that her ex-boyfriend spent his 35th birthday with his parents, meaning they’ve possibly made amends, Olivia said, “If that’s true, it’s amazing…It’s long overdue.” She used to be accused of causing her ex-boyfriend’s alienation from parents Edward and Darla, and his two brothers (one of which is Bachelorette star Jordan Rogers). But Olivia first broke her silence on the rumors during a chat with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show in May. She pointed out that the NFL star was already estranged from his family before they began dating, and even pushed Aaron to ring his parents! Fast forward to the end of 2018, and it looks like both sides have moved on — Aaron is now seeing former professional racing driver Danica Patrick.