Miley Cyrus Hints That Liam Hemsworth Has A ‘Good D*** Game’ & Fans Freak Out Over Her NSFW Reveal

Miley Cyrus is engaged to a unicorn…sensitive and good between the sheets! See her comment under an NSFW post that may be tooting the horn of Liam Hemsworth’s bedroom ‘game.’

Miley Cyrus, 26, just restored faith in humanity…or rather, men. One pessimistic meme stated that no man has the following five characteristics: “good d*** game,” “empathy,” “a height above 5’9,” “no hoes” and “common sense.” Inspiring everyone, Miley commented on Dec. 17, “Mine does! Don’t give up!” She was of course referring to her fiancé Liam Hemsworth, 28, as the unicorn who checks off all those requirements. Emphasis on *all*, because that means he fulfills the first essential on that list…the coy suggestion sent fans in a frenzy.

“YASSSS MILEYYY 👑👑,” one Instagram user replied, while another commented, “this gave me hope. ❤” But many weren’t that shook by the news, as some wisely wrote, “we been knew.” It’s understandable that they were already in the know. Miley has already revealed that her and Liam are active between the sheets…and on the screen! After Liam saved their animals during the California wildfires in November — pigs and all — Miley rewarded him with “a lot of action,” she revealed on the Dec. 12 episode of The Howard Stern Show. “We had to make sure he knew I was very, very grateful,” she added. And that’s when the singer dropped one more NSFW nugget — even when her and Liam are apart, their needs don’t go unattended. “That’s what FaceTime is for. Cybersex,” Miley told Howard Stern in a matter-of-fact tone.

Miley and The Hunger Games star were recently spotted holding hands en route to an after-party in New York City after her performance with Mark Ronson on the Dec. 15 episode of Saturday Night Live! This romance, which traces all the way back to 2010, only continues to get stronger. Their relationship has progressed so much, serious subjects now serve as topics for idle chatter between the lovebirds! “They do talk about a wedding and kids all the time, but they are in no rush,” a source claimed to ET on Nov. 27. Miley and Liam first met at the workplace — they were the stars of the 2010 romantic flick, The Last Song.

As you can see above, even Lili Reinhart has bragging rights. The Riverdale star, who is dating co-star Cole Sprouse, commented, “I found one!” Thank you Liam and Cole for being the hope this dating field needs.